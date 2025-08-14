TROOPS, Inc. Accelerates Global Expansion with Strategic £40M UK Property Portfolio Acquisition to Diversify Assets and Expand Co-living / Co-working Footprint

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) ("TROOPS" or the "Company") today announced the Company signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to acquire a portfolio of UK property assets valued at approximately £40 million on August 13, 2025. This strategic acquisition accelerates TROOPS' global growth strategy, diversifying its asset mix with income-generating international real estate across markets from Asia to Europe.

Strategic Transaction Highlights

- £40 Million Portfolio: Acquisition of UK property-holding companies, combining cash consideration and issuance of TROOPS' ordinary shares to eligible investors.

- Global Expansion: Builds on TROOPS' recent entry into Asian markets, including a stake in a Malaysian co-living operator (May 2025) and 49% of a Taiwan -based co-working space (July 2025).

- Diversified Income: Adds stable, passive rental income to complement TROOPS' co-living/co-working operating models in Asia.

- Market Synergy: Expands TROOPS' innovative urban solutions into the UK - a key market for co-living and flexible workspace demand.

Enhanced Strategic Vision

The acquisition advances TROOPS' strategy to:

(a) Diversify Globally: Balance Asian operating ventures (Malaysia and Taiwan) with UK income-generating assets, de-risking the portfolio.

(b) Scale Passive Income: Secure recurring revenue from prime UK real estate to fund growth in core co-living/co-working segments.

(c) Unlock Cross-Market Synergies: Leverage design and technology expertise across all markets, from Asia to Europe.

The Company's UK expansion is a deliberate next step in building a globally diversified service platform. Following the Company's recent moves in Malaysia and Taiwan, this acquisition adds high-quality UK assets that will generate immediate passive income while creating a foothold for the group's co-living and co-working brands in Europe. Together, these initiatives position TROOPS as a unique, multi-continent operator empowering modern urban lifestyles.

Next Steps

The transaction remains subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, and customary closing conditions. Further details will be disclosed upon signing binding documentation.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those with respect to the objectives, plans and strategies of the Company set forth herein and those preceded by or that include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "will," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the effectiveness of the Company's multiple-brand, multiple channel strategy and the transitioning of its product development and sales focus and to a "light-asset" model, Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements can change as a result of many possible events or factors not all of which are known to the Company, which may include, without limitation, our ability to have effective internal control over financial reporting; our success in designing and distributing products under brands licensed from others; management of sales trend and client mix; possibility of securing loans and other financing without efficient fixed assets as collaterals; changes in government policy in China; China's overall economic conditions and local market economic conditions; our ability to expand through strategic acquisitions and establishment of new locations; compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments; geopolitical events, and other events and/or risks outlined in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and other filings. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TROOPS, Inc.

TROOPS, Inc. is a conglomerate group of various businesses with its headquarters based in Hong Kong. The group is principally engaged in (a) money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers (b) property investment to generate rental income and (c) the development, operation and management of an online financial marketplace that provides one-stop financial technology solutions including API services by leveraging artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain, and cloud computing (SaaS). The group's vision is to operate as a conglomerate to build synergy within its own sustainable ecosystem thereby creating value to its shareholders.

For more information about TROOPS, Inc., please visit our investor relations website: www.troops.co

