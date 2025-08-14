CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.: CyberFuels Holding Company Announces Several Senior Leadership Changes

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc. (OTCID:CBRF) ("The Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has made the following Senior Leadership changes as it looks to meet the new opportunities posed to the Company as it finalizes its Port Tampa Terminal joint venture while also using its recent addition to the OTCID marketplace as the beginning of its process to uplist the Company's shares to a more liquid trading platform.

Mr. Ronald Mills, currently Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has decided that after a 24-year career in those roles that it is time to retire from the day-to-day responsibilities of the Chief Executive Officer position once the transition process to the new CEO has been completed. After the transition, Mr. Mills shall continue to maintain his responsibilities as the Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Mr. Kevin Plescha, formerly the Chief Operating Officer and Terminal General Manager of CyberFuels Gateway Terminal, LLC., an indirect subsidiary of the Company, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer of CyberFuels Holding Company. Additionally, Mr. Plescha will begin his transition to CEO of the Company over the next several months. In his expanded role, he will continue to report to Ronald Mills, Chief Executive Officer, but will assume a broader set of responsibilities and overall management duties of the Company.

"I'm thrilled about the opportunity to assume these added responsibilities," said Mr. Plescha. He added, "We anticipate that the prospects for the Company's success will expand and that the milestones surrounding the joint venture's completion will be a strong step in that direction."

Mr. John Lawrence, previously President of CyberFuels, Inc., has transitioned to the newly created Chief Liaison Officer role within the Company. This change has become necessary as the complexity of the Company's external relationships have changed significantly and are expected to continue to evolve as the joint venture develops and expands.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has recently added Mr. Jacob Borg to its senior management team as the new President of CyberFuels, Inc. where he will be responsible for implementing strategic policies, overseeing the Port Tampa development, and advancing the Company's mission to deliver resilient, next generation fuel solutions across North America.

Mr. Borg brings a strong background in finance, capital structuring, and asset development to the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Borg served as Vice President of Capital Markets at Index Investment Group, where he was involved in large-scale real estate and infrastructure investments across North America. He has led multiple transactions across the energy, logistics, and real estate sectors, with a focus on structuring joint ventures, capital structure optimization, and advancing complex infrastructure initiatives. His approach combines institutional financial discipline with entrepreneurial execution, positioning assets for long-term growth and investor alignment.

Mr. Borg holds degrees in both Finance and Accounting from Northeastern University.

Mr. Ronald Mills, CEO of the Company, added "I am very excited about announcing these changes to our management structure of the Company which needs to move in synch with the overall changes in the strategic direction and accomplishments of the Company, itself. Once finalized, we believe that the joint venture will be considered a truly transformative event in the Company's history and will help propel the Company's future business opportunities."

About: CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.

Our vision is to be the leading provider of sustainable energy solutions that bridge the gap from today's energy fuels to a better future. We are committed to offering our customers greener energy and sustainable eFuels that reduce their carbon footprint and promote environmental sustainability. We envision a future where our customers can rely on our products and services to power their homes, businesses, and communities without compromising on safety, reliability, or affordability. Our goal is to empower our customers to make responsible and informed choices that will benefit themselves, their communities, and the environment. Through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to sustainability, we seek to create a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future for generations to come. Currently, CyberFuels sells "All-In-One" fuel additives for gasoline, diesel, and marine fuels under the tradename, "Dynamo ".

Safe Harbor :

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "look forward," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the financial implications of a joint venture structure, as well as its ability to attract and contract with potential storage customers. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Contact:

Bill Robertson

Ph. No. 604.837.3835

SOURCE: CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cyberfuels-holding-company-announces-several-senior-leadership-changes-1060600