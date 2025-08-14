Gruber Plastic Surgery: Surgical Tourism: Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Meegan Gruber Warns of Hidden Patient Risks

Dr. Gruber provides a guide for surgeon evaluation alongside complication prevention strategies and domestic alternative options which patients should consider.

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD, PhD , who serves as a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon warns patients to research all safety aspects of surgical tourism prior to scheduling foreign procedures. Each year approximately 150,000 to 320,000 U.S. citizens choose to get medical treatment abroad for cosmetic surgery operations which presents multiple medical and practical and legal dangers to patients when not properly organized.

The appeal of low costs and immediate appointment availability together with eye-catching before-and-after images motivates Dr. Gruber. "But surgery is not a vacation. The choice of surgical location and your operating doctor along with your preoperative and postoperative care management process matters equally to the surgical procedure itself.

Five risks patients often underestimate

Drug-resistant infections. Medical facilities with poor sterilization methods and insufficient oversight have caused difficult to treat infection outbreaks during surgical procedures. The verification process of infection control standards and development of concrete follow-up plans stands as an essential requirement.

Travel + surgery = clot risk. The combination of body contouring surgery with extended periods of travel by flight or car increases the chances of developing DVT/PE. Your surgeon must advise you to spend recovery time in the hospital before traveling home.

Credentials and facilities vary. American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) certification stands as the specialty standard because ABMS recognizes it in the United States. The addition of hospital OR credentialing with AAAHC or QUAD A facility accreditation enhances patient safety standards.

Continuity-of-care gaps. Local physicians face delays in treating complications because they do not have access to your operative records or implant details which results in increased costs.

Limited legal and financial recourse. The different legal systems of various countries create obstacles to resolving problems because each jurisdiction has its own approach to medical malpractice and device monitoring and patient safeguards.

A quick safety checklist from Dr. Gruber

Check if the surgeon holds ABPS certification and matches their name and specialty while asking about their experience performing your target procedure.

Verify that your medical facility holds accreditation from AAAHC or QUAD A or hospital OR status and that emergency procedures are in place.

The anesthesiology details must be confirmed together with information about who will provide the anesthesia. Local anesthesia is suitable for qualified patients but general anesthesia is safer in certain cases and full information about the plan should be provided.

Your recovery period needs to be planned to reduce blood clot risks as well as get medical clearance before departing.

Before your trip you need to arrange follow-up care through defining the number of visits and weekend/night coverage and establishing what will happen during urgent medical situations.

Safer alternatives, without crossing borders

High-quality care performed domestically near patients' homes provides the safest option when patients need full continuity of medical services before and after surgery. The patients at Gruber Plastic Surgery undergo candidacy screening and receive photography-guided planning and meticulous aftercare services. Local-anesthesia patients maintain continuous communication with their healthcare team during surgical procedures and general anesthesia patients receive detailed preoperative and postoperative monitoring plans. The Out of Town Patient Guide at our practice assists patients who travel within the United States to organize safe medical itineraries with suitable recovery periods and postoperative appointments.

A word from Dr. Gruber

"Prioritize safety over savings. Patients must verify professional credentials while selecting facilities that have received accreditation and they need to allow sufficient time for safe recovery. When you are not sure about something, request a second medical opinion. Our team along with I provide risk-focused consults to help you make well-informed decisions with confidence."

About Gruber Plastic Surgery

Gruber Plastic Surgery , located in Tampa, FL, is led by Dr. Meegan Gruber, Ph.D., board-certified plastic surgeon renowned for her pioneering work in awake plastic surgery. Dr. Gruber, also the star of "Awake Surgery," which you can stream today on TLC GO, HBO MAX, Hulu, Discovery+, and other streaming platforms, integrates advanced techniques and cutting-edge technology to deliver safe, comfortable, and natural-looking results with minimized recovery time. Specializing in awake surgeries, the clinic offers a range of state-of-the-art procedures. Dr. Gruber is committed to innovation and education, ensuring precision and safety in every treatment, while enhancing patient confidence through individualized care and surgical expertise.

