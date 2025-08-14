Anzeige
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Global Innovators in Maritime Technology to Convene in Chicago for Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo North America 2025

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / EHM Expo North America 2025, the leading event for advanced maritime propulsion and electrification technologies, will take place August 20-21 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago.

This year's expo will bring together global pioneers in cost-efficient maritime innovation, including propulsion system manufacturers, battery developers, and infrastructure providers, driving the future of the U.S. maritime sector. With a focus on technologies that reduce operational costs, improve vessel performance, and ensure long-term regulatory compliance, the event is a strategic platform for industry leaders navigating the evolving demands of commercial, recreational and inland waterway operations.

Chicago's location near the Great Lakes, one of the most commercially significant freshwater systems in the world, makes it an ideal venue for this international gathering. The city's central role in logistics and maritime commerce positions it as a natural hub for discussions on modernizing fleets and port infrastructure.

"This expo is about future-proofing the maritime industry," says Roz Guarnori, Portfolio Director. "We're showcasing technologies that deliver measurable operational value and long-term resilience for boat builders, vessel owners, operators, and port authorities. It's a must-attend for marine professionals seeking solutions to electrification and hybridization of marine vessels."

Event Highlights

100+ Exhibitors presenting propulsion systems, battery technologies, and onboard power management solutions.

Technical Conference with sessions on cost modeling, vessel retrofitting, drop in fuels, and regulatory strategy.

Networking Opportunities with shipbuilders, engineers, and government stakeholders

Live Demonstrations of scalable, commercially viable maritime technologies

With the co-located iVT Off Highway Vehicle Technology Expo showcasing adjacent technologies, new opportunities for innovation and integration across the sectors provides even more of a case for professionals to meet and discuss.

The event is free to attend for professionals across the maritime, logistics, and infrastructure sectors.

Press registration: Visit https://electricandhybridmarineworldexpo-usa.com/en/press-center

Contact Information

Paul Connelly
Marketing Director
paul.connelly@ukimediaevents.com

.

SOURCE: Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo North America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/global-innovators-in-maritime-technology-to-convene-in-chicago-for-electric-and-hybr-1060385

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
