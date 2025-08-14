Storm Law Partners Announces the Building Forward From Home Scholarship

Students can create a video celebrating their communities for a chance to win $2,500.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Community is powerful. At Storm Law Partners, we believe strong communities play a vital role in shaping a young person's future. That's why we're committed to investing in the people and places that make that growth possible. We're proud to celebrate students who stay connected to - and give back to - the communities that helped raise them.

Storm Law Partners' Building Forward from Home Scholarship offers students the chance to apply for $2,500 in financial aid. Applicants can create videos of up to three minutes in length, going into detail about their relationships with their communities. The team wants students to discuss what their communities mean to them and how they might give back to those communities in the future.

This scholarship is open to students attending accredited United States trade schools, colleges, universities, and/or graduate schools. The team encourages students to visit the scholarship page for more information about its qualifying criteria.

Students have until January 15, 2026, to complete their applications and submit them for the firm's consideration. Unfortunately, the firm cannot consider applications submitted after the January 15 deadline, nor will the team consider applications submitted without all of their essential materials.

The team encourages students to bring their own original thoughts and ideas to their scholarship videos. As such, the team will not consider applications created wholesale by AI, videos that use AI to modify a speaker's voice, or videos using AI to generate fake actors.

The firm reserves up to three months after January 15 to review its applicants' videos and select a winner. The winner can expect to hear from the team and have their winnings sent directly to their academic institution of choice.

Storm Law Partners wishes all of its students the best of luck as they apply for the new Building Forward from Home Scholarship!

About Storm Law Partners

Storm Law Partners is proud to offer top-of-the-line representation to clients struggling with the aftermath of severe property damage. The team has tackled tens of thousands of property claims and possesses deep insights into the tactics insurance companies can use to limit each client's right to recover.

The team 's property damage lawyers in Houston and beyond rely on that experience to ensure that each client receives the justice they deserve. Clients can trust the team to hire experts to build out their cases and to ensure their property damage claims are pursued and paid.

Interested parties can reach out to Storm Law Partners today to learn more about the firm's approach to its cases.

