Four AmeriLife Affiliate Partners Named to Inc. 5000's 2025 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Recognition serves as a testament to AmeriLife's unique approach to partnership that helps accelerate growth and innovation for insurance and financial services companies

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / AmeriLife, a leading provider of financial and insurance solutions, is proud to announce that four of its affiliate partners have been recognized on Inc. 5000's 2025 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious honor underscores the exceptional growth and innovative spirit of these companies, which are integral to AmeriLife's mission of empowering individuals to achieve financial security and well-being.

The four partners named to the Inc. 5000 list are:

Florida Financial Advisors- a full-service, comprehensive wealth management and financial planning firm and insurance brokerage dedicated to helping middle-market Americans grow and secure their wealth and achieve their retirement goals. Hoffman Financial Group- a nationally recognized financial planning firm based in Atlanta. Brookstone Capital Management- a leading SEC-registered investment Advisory (RIA) firm that offers a robust independent marketing and Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) to help advisors grow and build scalable, client-first practices. Pinnacle Financial Services- one of the largest full-service health, life, annuity, and long-term care national marketing organizations, providing financial products and services for individuals, businesses, and their employees.

Florida Financial Advisors, Hoffman Financial Group, and Brookstone Capital Management sit within AmeriLife's Wealth Group. These firms have consistently demonstrated their ability to provide exceptional financial advice and innovative solutions, helping clients navigate complex financial landscapes and achieve their long-term goals.

"The inclusion of Florida Financial Advisors, Hoffman Financial Group, and Brookstone Capital Management on the Inc. 5000 list is a remarkable achievement," said Mike Vietri, Chief Distribution Officer for AmeriLife Wealth Group. "These firms have consistently delivered exceptional wealth management services, helping their clients achieve financial security and peace of mind. Their success is a reflection of their commitment to excellence and innovation, and we are honored to have them as part of our wealth distribution channel."

Pinnacle Financial Services, part of AmeriLife's Health Distribution, has been recognized for its commitment to delivering high-quality health insurance and financial services, ensuring that clients have the support they need to maintain their health and financial stability.

"We are incredibly proud of Pinnacle Financial Services for being named to the Inc. 5000 list," said Scotty Elliott, AmeriLife's Chief Distribution Officer for Health. "Their dedication to providing personalized health and financial solutions has not only driven their success but has also significantly impacted the lives of their clients. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and the value they bring to our community."

AmeriLife's Affiliate Partnership Program continues to support its companies' success, offering a unique and powerful model for modern distribution of health and wealth solutions. The program allows partner firms to maintain their independence post-acquisition while being backed by one of the most sophisticated distribution networks in the nation. By leveraging AmeriLife's extensive resources, technology, and market expertise, affiliate partners can focus on what they do best-serving their clients-while enjoying the benefits of a robust support system. This strategic alliance not only enhances operational efficiency but also drives significant growth and innovation, as evidenced by the remarkable achievements of these four companies.

The Inc. 5000 list is a highly respected ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, based on revenue growth over three years. This year's list represents a diverse range of industries and highlights the resilience and adaptability of America's entrepreneurial companies. To view all 2025 honorees, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

