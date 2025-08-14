Step Finance Launches Mobile Wallet to Unlock One-Click Earning Across Solana DeFi

With Direct Access to Yield Opportunities on Solana, Step Wallet Helps Users Earn More With Their Crypto From a Simplified Mobile dApp

ISTANBUL, TR / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Step Finance , a hub for portfolio management, advanced analytics, developer APIs, and owner of media company SolanaFloor, just released a mobile dApp and wallet, available now in the Apple , Google Play , and Solana dApp store.

Step Wallet is Now Available on Apple, Android and Solana Mobile Devices



This expansion into a crypto wallet introduces a one-click earning experience that lets users deploy capital into curated yield opportunities across Solana without leaving the wallet.

"We were the first dashboard to ever exist on Solana, and have spent years showing users their DeFi positions across the entire ecosystem," says George Harrap, Step Finance co-founder. "A wallet is the natural next step, bringing the entire experience full circle so users can not only track, but also take action in one tap."

Step Finance originally launched in 2021 as the first portfolio dashboard for Solana DeFi positions, and has naturally expanded its product suite as trading, lending, and borrowing opportunities emerge.

Powered by Dialect's blockchain links, or "blinks", the new "Earn" tab offers access to direct yield opportunities on Solana DeFi platforms like Kamino, allowing users to deposit tokens and earn yield without leaving the wallet.

Step Wallet's access to high-yield lending opportunities will expand with upcoming integrations with Lulo, Drift, and more.

"Step Wallet is paving the way toward a new, crypto-native UX - one that is better for teams and better for users. Using our APIs, the Step team is able to embed onchain actions from across DeFi right into their app, in a fraction of the engineering time an SDK integration would take," says Chris Osborn, founder of Dialect. "We're thrilled to see Step Wallet launched, and can't wait to get more onchain actions shipped together in the coming weeks."

Beyond earning, Step Wallet includes all of the tools users need to manage their onchain activity in one place.

Users can track historical net worth across multiple wallets, view real-time performance of staked and yield earning assets, build token watchlists, and stay up to date with integrated SolanaFloor news all within the app.

Step Wallet is designed for both beginners and power users seeking a unified Solana experience. New users can create a wallet or connect an existing one instantly with one-click Google or Apple login.

Step Wallet is available now on iOS, Android, and Seeker devices.

