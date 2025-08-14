Anzeige
14.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Europe's Defence Buildup Spurs Real-Time Location Systems Surge, Drives Ubisense Expansion

From protecting classified assets to orchestrating complex assembly lines and training environments, real-time tracking is reshaping Europe's defense and industrial sectors.

CAMBRIDGE, GB / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / As Europe strengthens its defense infrastructure and regulatory oversight tightens in high-risk sectors (military spending surged 17% in 2024 to a record $693 billion), Ubisense, a global leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) and digital twin solutions, is one of many companies further expanding their established presence in the region. With a particular focus on the DACH markets, the move reflects how military and industrial organisations are increasingly prioritizing traceability, auditability, and operational resilience in the face of rising geopolitical and supply chain risks.

Ubisense RTLS

Ubisense RTLS
Ubisense sensor in factory

Ubisense's SmartSpace® platform and DIMENSION4 ultra-wideband technology provide manufacturers and defense organizations with unmatched real-time process control, digital traceability, and 3D zone-based automation - enabling a new standard of efficiency and oversight for mission-critical operations.

"The German market demands solutions that are not only efficient, but also audit-proof, scalable, and future-ready - especially in highly regulated industries like aerospace and defense. That's exactly where SmartSpace® and our sensor technology come in."
- Jodie Wellershaus, IoT Consultant DACH, Ubisense

What SmartSpace® Enables

Through its SmartSpace platform, Ubisense enables defense and industrial sites to:

  • Digitally orchestrate production, maintenance, and logistics with real-time visibility of people, vehicles, and assets

  • Control sensitive tools, weapons, and classified equipment via 3D zones - no manual scanning required

  • Reduce errors and workload by automatically logging activities, movements, and handovers

  • Support training and simulation environments with precise, real-time location data for personnel and equipment

  • Visualize and analyse complex processes using AI-driven heatmaps, flow diagrams, and takt-time metrics

  • Integrate seamlessly with MES, ERP, maintenance, and quality systems via standard APIs

  • Comply with strict defense site protocols through continuous zone monitoring and user permissions

"The API-rich, scalable SmartSpace® platform allows users to digitally model physical workflows in record time - setting Ubisense apart from pure tracking solution providers. The low-code platform is easily configured to reflect highly individualized processes and facility layouts, supporting full-site coverage from goods-in to finished product. More than anything, SmartSpace delivers quality - and with it, trust: in processes, in safety, and in the data that supports strategic decision-making."
- Chris Mitchell, Senior Enterprise Account Director, Ubisense

Driving Digital Transformation in Europe

Ubisense is expanding its presence across the DACH region, with new local teams and industry-specific RTLS packages designed for defense and high-value manufacturing. This regional growth enables organisations to meet strict compliance standards, gain real-time operational visibility, and accelerate Industry 4.0 adoption.

With a growing knowledge base in multiple languages, including German, Ubisense is strengthening its ability to deliver AI-powered location intelligence quickly and securely to complex, mission-critical operations across Europe.

About Ubisense
Ubisense delivers AI-powered real-time location intelligence to defense and industrial organisations worldwide. The company's SmartSpace® platform enables customers to gain real-time operational visibility, meet strict compliance standards, and accelerate Industry 4.0 adoption. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Ubisense operates across Europe, North America, and Asia.

For more information, visit www.ubisense.com.

Contact Information

Jack Varvil
PR & Marketing Manager - Ubisense
jack.varvill@ubisense.com
+44 1223 53 5170

SOURCE: Ubisense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/europes-defence-buildup-spurs-real-time-location-systems-rtls-sur-1061015

