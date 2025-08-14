Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Picktan Capital's Future Proof Fund Raises $500 Million in Breakout Launch - Fully Subscribed Amid Surging Demand

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Picktan Capital, a London-headquartered wealth management firm managing over $7 billion in client assets globally, a leader in forward-focused investment strategies, has officially launched its Future Proof Fund, raising $500 million in its initial offering, which is now fully subscribed following an overwhelmingly positive investor response.

The Future Proof Fund targets companies driving the next wave of global innovation, with strategic focus areas including:

Artificial Intelligence
Robotics & Automation
Autonomous Systems
Fintech & Digital Infrastructure

"We built the Future Proof Fund for investors who want more than growth, they want to own the future," said Richard Hart, Head of Private Equity at Picktan Capital. "The fact that we raised $500 million and reached full subscription so quickly is a testament to how strong the demand is for exposure to the sectors that will define the next decade."

Due to the strength of demand, Picktan Capital is considering reopening the fund in September with an additional $500 million capacity.

The fund's investment philosophy centers on identifying companies with scalable technology, mission-critical applications, and defensible moats in rapidly evolving industries. The Future Proof Fund is structured for long-term capital appreciation and designed to capture value across major innovation cycles.

About Picktan Capital

Picktan Capital is a modern investment firm focused on long-term value creation through a mix of active management, innovation-driven research, and disciplined capital allocation. With a focus on transformative growth and sustainability, Picktan aims to help clients build wealth by investing in the ideas and companies shaping the future.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sophie Hayworth
Media and PR Manager
Picktan Capital Limited

Email: media@picktancapital.com
Telephone Number: +44 (0)203 773 8881
Address: 1 Canada Square, London, E14 5AX, United Kingdom

SOURCE: Picktan Capital



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/picktan-capitals-future-proof-fund-raises-500-million-in-breakout-la-1061074

