DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal and Personalization Mall Are a Match Made in Monogram - Bringing Personalized Magic to Every Gift & Registry

Solidifying David's as the go-to wedding planning and gifting marketplace, new partnership adds a personal touch to every moment, offering customizable gifts and keepsakes directly on DavidsBridal.com

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal, wedding planning, and special occasion authority, today announced an exclusive new partnership with Personalization Mall , the go-to destination for one-of-a-kind personalized gifts. Launching with a hand-picked collection of over 100 customizable items for weddings, anniversaries, and other gifts, customers can shop and personalize directly on DavidsBridal.com . Hundreds of more items will be added in the coming weeks, making it easier than ever for brides, grooms, bridal parties, family and friends to shop for meaningful, personalized items all in one place for all of life's celebrations. David's Diamond Loyalty Members will receive 10% off all Personalization Mall gifts and earn Diamond points with every purchase.

This exciting integration allows shoppers to personalize gifts without leaving the David's Bridal site - customers can design and preview items in real time, then add them directly to their cart alongside dresses, accessories, and any other items from DavidsBridal.com . The new online personalized gifting experience in partnership with Personalization Mall is part of David's Bridal's broader vision to build a seamless, end-to-end wedding planning ecosystem, offering not just bridal gowns and fashions, but gifts, resources, and curated products to simplify every step of the celebration journey and life's special moments.

"From monogrammed robes to custom cocktail napkins with inside jokes to bridal party and wedding gifts, couples crave personal touches and now they can get them all without ever leaving DavidsBridal.com ," said Elina Vilk, President and Chief Business Officer of David's Bridal. "We're reimagining what wedding shopping looks like - simpler, smarter, and more meaningful. Personalized gifting is a powerful layer for David's evolving end-to-end platform and marketplace. By bringing Personalization Mall into our online shopping experience, we're giving our customers access to hundreds of ways to make moments more meaningful, and create keepsakes worth keeping."

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with David's Bridal, bringing our personalized gifting experience directly to David's customers," added Nelson Tejada, President of Personalization Mall. "Weddings are all about meaningful moments, and this collaboration allows us to make those moments even more special with thoughtful, customized gifts, all seamlessly integrated into the David's shopping journey."

Personalization Mall will serve as the exclusive vendor featured in the new "Personalized Gifts" section of DavidsBridal.com , offering shoppers a seamless checkout experience. To support the launch, marketing efforts will include prominent homepage placements, social media takeovers, dedicated email campaigns, and more, reaching millions of brides, planners, and guests each month.

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

