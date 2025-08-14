New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced its next national line of business and sector leaders, who will advance the firm's strategy for delivering solutions tailored to the unique challenges facing companies across industries.

"The C-suite continues to be tested by near-term technological and operational disruption amidst longer-term structural changes, but the implications for strategy and execution are almost always industry and sector-specific," said Tim Walsh, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO. "Our industry and sector leadership team, drawing from across audit, tax and advisory, will advance our efforts to develop strong teams with deep industry knowledge enabled by leading technology solutions to help our clients win."

The KPMG U.S. line of business and sector leaders will drive our teams to continue building trusted relationships with clients, enhance our industry capabilities, transform how we work together across our businesses and help the firm respond rapidly to evolving client needs. They will also drive industry and sector-specific investments in new capabilities and the firm's generative and agentic AI strategy.

The newly named line of business leaders include:

Manish Madhavani , Line of Business Leader, Financial Services

, Line of Business Leader, Financial Services Chris Marston , Line of Business Leader, Government & Healthcare

, Line of Business Leader, Government & Healthcare Dave Neuenhaus , Line of Business Leader, Asset Management & Private Equity

, Line of Business Leader, Asset Management & Private Equity Heather Rice , Line of Business Leader, Products

, Line of Business Leader, Products Chad Seiler, Line of Business Leader, Technology, Media and Telecom

Also, effective today, the national sector leaders are:

Frank Albarella, U.S. Sector Leader, Media & Telecommunications

U.S. Sector Leader, Media & Telecommunications Drew Corrigan, U.S. Sector Leader, Healthcare

U.S. Sector Leader, Healthcare Todd Fowler, U.S. Sector Leader, Energy, Natural Resources and Chemicals

U.S. Sector Leader, Energy, Natural Resources and Chemicals Andy Gottschalk, U.S. Sector Leader, State, Local and Education

U.S. Sector Leader, State, Local and Education Brian Higgins, U.S. Sector Leader, Industrial Manufacturing

U.S. Sector Leader, Industrial Manufacturing Cecil Mak, U.S. Sector Leader, Technology

U.S. Sector Leader, Technology Kristin Ciriello Pothier, U.S. Sector Leader, Life Sciences

U.S. Sector Leader, Life Sciences Duleep Rodrigo, U.S. Sector Leader, Consumer & Retail

U.S. Sector Leader, Consumer & Retail Yesenia Scheker-Izquierdo, U.S. Sector Leader, Asset Management

U.S. Sector Leader, Asset Management Peter Torrente , U.S. Sector Leader, Banking & Capital Markets

, U.S. Sector Leader, Banking & Capital Markets Sean Vicente, U.S. Sector Leader, Insurance

U.S. Sector Leader, Insurance Don Zambarano, U.S. Sector Leader, Private Equity

"The business imperative of today is a new, complex twist on long-standing challenges and opportunities," said Melissa Taylor, KPMG U.S. Vice Chair, Clients & Markets. "Leaders must deploy and scale both generative and agentic AI quickly and responsibly, transform their business with M&A amidst persistently high interest rates, optimize supply chains while navigating profound uncertainty and adjust to the pendulum of regulatory changes that are also diverging globally.

"Solving these challenges requires deep industry and sector knowledge as well as full firm capabilities tailored to the needs of both public and private companies. That's exactly what this team of seasoned leaders will drive forward," she added.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.



KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

