Emburse, the company defining Expense Intelligence through AI-powered travel and spend orchestration, today announced it has been named a Leader in three IDC MarketScape reports: IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications for Enterprise 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US53006525, August 2025); IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications for Midmarket 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US53006625, August 2025); and IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications for Small Business 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US53006425, August 2025).

The IDC MarketScape evaluates technology vendors on current capabilities and long-term strategies to support intelligent and automated finance workflows. To the company, this recognition isn't just a milestone for Emburse. It's a signal for where the industry is heading.

As finance leaders seek more proactive, embedded, and intelligent solutions, Emburse is helping define what the future of AI in spend management should look like. Emburse AI is integrated across the Emburse platform and powered by proprietary spend intelligence from over one billion expense transactions. This robust and diverse dataset enables Emburse to improve its AI models with exceptional accuracy and relevance-ensuring they provide actionable insights that help organizations make smarter, faster decisions.

"With this recognition from the IDC MarketScape, we're reinforcing our vision to deliver the future of intelligent finance, travel, and payments," said Marne Martin, CEO of Emburse. "We're proud to deliver AI-enabled experiences that are not only proactive and intuitive, but also seamlessly integrated with how our customers want to work. We believe being named a Leader across all market segments firmly validates the strength of our platform and the trust our customers place in us-not just to control costs, but to unlock strategic value, drive agility, and empower their teams to spend smarter."

Kevin Permenter, Research Director at IDC, adds: "Emburse uses AI to improve travel and expense management. Its platform combines automation with a user-friendly experience, providing flexible integration, useful insights, and practical solutions for finance teams."

New innovations from Emburse include unifying travel itinerary and expenses into a single mobile experience, and real-time receipt capture with American Airlines AAdvantage Business and DoorDash for Business, among a growing network of partners. The company also recently announced AI Folio, which streamlines hotel and car rental folios using AI to extract, itemize, and categorize expenses. These latest product advancements accelerate Emburse's vision for touchless, "one-click" expense experiences to make life easier for business travelers and finance teams.

Looking ahead, Emburse is advancing its agentic AI capabilities to make travel planning smarter, more personalized, and increasingly autonomous-helping organizations stay ahead in an increasingly fragmented travel ecosystem.

About Emburse

Emburse delivers Expense Intelligence-transforming reactive expense management into forward-thinking financial confidence. Expense Intelligence harnesses AI to orchestrate corporate spend across travel booking, procurement, reimbursements, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations with the agility to adapt, control risks, and strategically optimize spend.

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves over 20,000 organizations in 120 countries-including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors-all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

At Emburse, Expense Intelligence is more than a feature-it's a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success.

For more information, visit emburse.com or follow our social channels at @emburse.

