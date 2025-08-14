Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
14.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
Orion Innovation Expands Leadership, Strengthens Strategic Cloud and AI Partnerships to Power Client Transformation

Appoints Cloud Visionary David Winter as Chief Cloud & Strategic Partnerships Officer

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, is accelerating its talent expansion, adding top leaders and experts to fuel innovation in cloud, AI, and next-generation digital services. As part of this growth, the company has appointed David Winter as Chief Cloud & Strategic Partnerships Officer, a key addition to its leadership team advancing transformation for clients worldwide.

Orion Innovation Appoints David Winter as Chief Cloud & Strategic Partnerships Officer

"Partnerships are central to Orion's future," said Brian Bronson, CEO of Orion Innovation. "David's experience and vision make him the perfect leader to expand our cloud and AI partnerships with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and others. His appointment signals to the market that Orion is shaping AI-driven change, not just keeping up with it. He is one of many strategic hires we have made this year, with more to come."

Winter brings more than two decades of experience shaping the modern cloud economy. From helping launch the AWS migration and modernization model to advising ISVs at Google Cloud on building winning global go-to-market strategies, he has seen the evolution of cloud from the inside - and knows where it is headed next. At Orion, he will lead the global cloud and AI partnership strategy, strengthen alliances with hyperscalers and key technology partners, and accelerate the AI-native partnership framework to deliver cloud-enabled architectures that turn strategy into measurable business results.

Winter believes Orion is uniquely positioned for this era. "Most companies are still figuring out how to adapt to the AI revolution. Orion was built for it. For over 30 years, they have been building real applications that solve real problems. Now, AI lets us do it faster, smarter, and more affordably, which is why this team is perfectly positioned to lead in this moment."

This leadership move underscores Orion's commitment to talent, technology, and strategic partnerships, fueling the next era of digital transformation where bold ideas, premier collaborations, and AI innovation deliver real-world results.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation (Orion) is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering excellence and design thinking, Orion combines agility, scale, and maturity to deliver impactful solutions. With a team of approximately 6,000 associates, the company helps Fortune 1000 clients improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and build innovative digital products. Orion invests in advancing Data & AI, including Generative AI, and Cloud technologies to drive customer innovation.

Operating from offices across North America, EMEA, India, and Latin America, Orion serves clients in a wide range of industries, including Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare & Life Sciences.

For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750350/David_Winter.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195243/5459876/Orion_Innovation_Logo.jpg

Orion_Innovation_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orion-innovation-expands-leadership-strengthens-strategic-cloud-and-ai-partnerships-to-power-client-transformation-302530024.html

