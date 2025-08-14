CEA Industries Inc.: BNC Acquires 88,888 Additional BNB, Targets Ownership of 1% of Total Supply.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNB Network Company (Nasdaq: BNC), the treasury management business of CEA Industries Inc., today announced the purchase of an additional 88,888 BNB, reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of BNB tokens in the world. Following this week's earlier acquisition of 200,000 BNB tokens, this acquisition marks another major step toward the company's publicly stated goal of owning 1% of BNB's total supply by the end of 2025 - a target that would cement BNC as one of the most influential participants in the asset's global market.

BNB, the native token of BNB Chain - the #1 blockchain by daily active addresses and decentralized trading volume - offers a deflationary supply model, deep DeFi adoption, and one of the fastest-growing developer and user bases in the industry. With $12+ billion in total value locked and a rapidly expanding ecosystem, BNB has become a core pillar of Web3 infrastructure.

"Our focus is singular and our ambition is clear," said David Namdar, CEO of BNC. "Every purchase strengthens our position, compounds our exposure, and brings us closer to becoming the benchmark institutional vehicle for BNB."

A Clear Market Advantage

BNC's single-asset focus and disciplined capital deployment set it apart from diversified digital asset treasuries. The company's structure allows it to capture BNB network effects, engage in on-chain yield strategies, and align directly with the long-term growth of the BNB ecosystem.

If the company's plan is fully executed - including the potential exercise of warrants that could provide up to $750 million in additional proceeds - BNC's BNB position could exceed $1.25 billion, creating one of the largest, most visible digital asset treasuries in the world.

About YZi Labs

YZi Labs manages over $10 billion in assets worldwide with an "impact first" approach-believing strong returns follow meaningful change. The firm invests across all stages, with a focus on Web3, AI, and biotech. Its portfolio spans 300+ projects in 25+ countries across six continents, with over 65 companies emerging from its incubation programs. Follow YZi Labs on X for more.

About 10X Capital

10X Capital is a next-generation investment firm driving digital transformation in assets and infrastructure. It connects institutional capital with exceptional opportunities worldwide through public and private markets, portfolio companies, treasury operations, and an affiliated investment bank. With expertise in corporate development, asset and treasury management, and capital markets, 10X Capital builds Digital Asset Treasury companies that create disruptive strategies with global impact. Follow 10X Capital on X for more.

About BNC

BNC (Nasdaq: BNC) is a publicly traded company dedicated to building and managing the world's largest corporate treasury of Binance Coin (BNB). BNC offers investors institutional-grade exposure to BNB.

