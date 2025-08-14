Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
WKN: 896499 | ISIN: US1033041013
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 12:27
72,00 Euro
-0,69 % -0,50
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 15:00 Uhr
Boyd Gaming Corporation: Boyd Gaming Announces Quarterly Dividend

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2025.

About Boyd Gaming
Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
