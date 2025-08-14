G50 Corp Limited: G50 Corp. Announces Final Results From its 2025 Drill Program

Confirm Golconda Hosts Significant Intercepts of Gold, Silver, Zinc and Gallium

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G50 Corp. Limited (ASX: G50; OTCQB: GFTYF) announced final results from its Phase 2 drilling program at the Golconda Project in Arizona. The results confirm and support earlier drilling that there is a large polymetallic discovery of more than 700m at its Golconda, Arizona project, including gold, silver, zinc and gallium. Details of the drilling results are here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02978446-2A1613643&v=4a466cc3f899e00730cfbfcd5ab8940c41f474b6.

Mark Wallace, managing director/CEO of G50 said, "Today's results confirm the significant scale and nature of the Golconda project. Discovering a polymetallic gold-silver-zinc deposit over a 700m strike length and depths up to 180m is extraordinary. We've identified two major target zones, the Tub and the Tub Footwall, both showing strong mineralization with gold grades increasing at depth." He added that because of the consistent gallium results also present and recent mineralogy tests that confirm sericite as the primary host for significant gallium mineralization, the project has garnered recognition as a critical mineral project for Arizona by U.S. Representative Paul Gosar.

"This substantial discovery promises considerable economic benefits," Wallace explained. "The combination of polymetallic mineralization, extensive strike length, high-grade intercepts and increasing gold grades at depth highlights the project's importance and potential."

He added that geopolitical and commercial demands are driving interest in the company's Arizona project. "With our current mineralogy and metallurgical work, the G50 team believes we have the potential to help meet the Western world's need for a secure supply of strategic and precious metals."

The company recently reported a mineralogy breakthrough at this project in which their Phase 2 mineralogical test work confirmed understanding gallium mineralization at the project that will enable traditional mineral processing techniques to be used in concentration and extraction of the gallium.

G50 Corp (https://www.g50corp.com) is an exploration company focused on the southwestern U.S. The company's flagship Golconda Project comprises both patented and unpatented claims and is ideally positioned near existing mining infrastructure and logistics hubs to meet the United States' growing demand for domestic mineral resources.

