DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 15. August (vorläufige Fassung)
=== *** 01:50 JP/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq zuvor: -0,2% gg Vq *** 04:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Juli PROGNOSE: +5,8% gg Vj zuvor: +6,8% gg Vj *** 04:00 CN/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli 08:00 DE/Erwerbstätigkeit 2Q 11:00 DE/Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA, vorläufiges Jahresergebnis (11:30 PK; 14:00 Analystenkonferenz) *** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm *** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index August PROGNOSE: 1,8 zuvor: 5,5 *** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juli Importpreise PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm *** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juli Industrieproduktion PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm Kapazitätsauslastung PROGNOSE: 77,6% zuvor: 77,6% *** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (1. Umfrage) August PROGNOSE: 62,5 zuvor: 61,7 *** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Juni PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm - US/US-Präsident Trump, Treffen mit Russlands Staatspräsident Putin - IT/Börsenfeiertag Italien ===
- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich
einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden
- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland
- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit
Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com
DJG/kch/hab/mgo
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 14, 2025 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)
Copyright (c) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
© 2025 Dow Jones News