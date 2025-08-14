Anzeige
Dow Jones News
14.08.2025 15:09 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 15. August (vorläufige Fassung)

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 15. August (vorläufige Fassung) 

=== 
*** 01:50 JP/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q 
     PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq 
     zuvor:  -0,2% gg Vq 
*** 04:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Juli 
     PROGNOSE: +5,8% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +6,8% gg Vj 
*** 04:00 CN/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli 
  08:00 DE/Erwerbstätigkeit 2Q 
  11:00 DE/Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA, vorläufiges Jahresergebnis 
     (11:30 PK; 14:00 Analystenkonferenz) 
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli 
     PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,6% gg Vm 
     Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,5% gg Vm 
*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index August 
     PROGNOSE: 1,8 
     zuvor:  5,5 
*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juli 
     Importpreise 
     PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,1% gg Vm 
*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juli 
     Industrieproduktion 
     PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,3% gg Vm 
     Kapazitätsauslastung 
     PROGNOSE: 77,6% 
     zuvor:  77,6% 
*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (1. Umfrage) August 
     PROGNOSE: 62,5 
     zuvor:  61,7 
*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Juni 
     PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm 
     zuvor:   0,0% gg Vm 
 
    - US/US-Präsident Trump, Treffen mit Russlands 
     Staatspräsident Putin 
    - IT/Börsenfeiertag Italien 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/hab/mgo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2025 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2025 Dow Jones News
