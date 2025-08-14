Exterro, Inc.: Exterro Launches "Data Xposure," the Industry's First Podcast Led by Legal, Forensics, Compliance and Security Practitioners

Bi-weekly podcast to tackle the challenges that data risk professionals face, as well as the practical wisdom that our guest will share to help legal, privacy, and security teams learn from their real-world experiences.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, the leader in unified data risk management, today announced the launch of its original podcast series, Data Xposure, the podcast for legal, privacy, compliance, and security professionals. The series brings together real-world insights from enterprise practitioners across legal, forensics, governance, and IT, offering an unfiltered look at how organizations are navigating data risk today.

"Too often, vendor-sponsored podcasts and webcasts spend more time talking about companies and products than about the real challenges enterprises face," said John Vincenzo, Chief Marketing Officer at Exterro. "With Data Xposure, we wanted to create a resource for today's modern enterprises - a place where real customers and partners share how they're tackling real problems. Every episode goes beyond theory to unpack candid, actionable insight that professionals can't get anywhere else."

Featuring the Voices Managing Modern Data Risk.

Data Xposure puts enterprise professionals at the center, highlighting those directly managing data risk inside enterprise-scale organizations. The series opens with insights from:

Cecilia Ziniti , CEO of GC AI and three-time General Counsel, on the impact of AI on modern legal teams;

, CEO of GC AI and three-time General Counsel, on the impact of AI on modern legal teams; John Wilson , CISO at HaystackID and a veteran in digital forensics and incident response, on the forensic lessons from the AT&T breach; and

, CISO at HaystackID and a veteran in digital forensics and incident response, on the forensic lessons from the AT&T breach; and Justine Phillips, Partner at Baker McKenzie and a nationally recognized cybersecurity and privacy attorney, on the national security challenges behind Executive Order 1411.





These conversations are rooted in real complexity and operational pressures, offering practical perspectives on the decisions that determine whether organizations succeed or fail when risk becomes reality.

Each episode will be guided by Exterro's subject matter experts including:

Jenny Hamilton , Chief Legal Officer and former in-house litigator and global head of e-discovery at John Deere;

, Chief Legal Officer and former in-house litigator and global head of e-discovery at John Deere; Justin Tolman , Forensics SME and former law enforcement investigator; and

, Forensics SME and former law enforcement investigator; and Fahad Diwan, Director of Data PSG Product Management and Marketing and former privacy attorney.





Together, they connect perspectives across legal, forensics, and governance to surface the common challenges behind each story.

Bringing these voices together, Data Xposure creates a platform where industry leaders share actionable lessons on managing modern data risk and building more resilient systems.

"Like data and cyber threats, laws are rapidly expanding and evolving around the world - the Data Xposure podcast keeps listeners informed and one step ahead of the risks their data may pose," said Justine Phillips, Partner at Baker McKenzie and a featured guest. In a field where professionals rarely get to hear candid insights from their peers, Data Xposure creates a space for those conversations to happen.

Launch Details and Availability

Data Xposure debuts with a preview episode in which the hosts explore why cross-functional conversations are essential to managing modern data risk and share their perspectives on the value of peer insight and the stories that will shape the episodes ahead. Watch it here .

Episode 1: Reimagining the Legal Function with AI - August 20

Guest: Cecilia Ziniti, CEO & Co-Founder, GC AI; three-time General Counsel

Cecilia Ziniti, CEO & Co-Founder, GC AI; three-time General Counsel Why it matters: Explores how legal teams can adapt to AI-driven change, balancing innovation with compliance and defensibility.





Episode 2:Inside a Mega Data Breach: The Cost of Mismanaged Information Governance - September 3

Guest: John Wilson, CISO, HaystackID

John Wilson, CISO, HaystackID Why it matters: Breaks down lessons from one of the year's largest breaches and what every organization should do to achieve true forensic readiness.





Episode 3: When Your Data Becomes a National Security Threat: Inside Executive Order 14117 - September 17

Guest: Justine Phillips, Partner, Baker McKenzie

Justine Phillips, Partner, Baker McKenzie Why it matters: Provides critical guidance for enterprises navigating EO 14117, cross-border compliance, and sensitive data governance.





Episodes will be available on the Exterro Podcast Page , as well as major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and more.

