Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Launches Driving App with Personalized AI Coaching in Android Automotive

AI-based connected car app launches in compatible Google built-in vehicles from 14 OEMs to help keep drivers safer on the road

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Driver Technologies (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer, connected driving experience, today announced its Driver: Driving & Dash Cam App is now integrated with Google built-in via Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS). Drivers can now access Driver's mobile telematics and driving safety app features directly in their infotainment centers in select vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Nissan, Volvo and additional Google built-in compatible brands-14 total OEM brands and growing.

Driver's connected car app automatically captures a driver's trip, complete with their vehicle's information (speed, mileage, location, G-force, etc.) and enables end users to easily store, manage and share their information instantly via mobile and web. The Driver app also provides premium access to telematics, driver scoring and coaching with natural language AI feedback on each drive, roadside assistance, mileage tracking and driving information sharing for insurance claims and savings. Plus, drivers can pair their trip vehicle information with video recordings by using the companion Driver app on a mobile device, which transforms a smartphone's built-in camera into a dash cam.

All this rich driving information feeds into the Driver app's latest and most impactful feature: an AI driving copilot. This feature takes driving insights a step further by analyzing driving and delivering feedback with large language models to provide personalized coaching on each trip.

"We're proud to announce the Driver app with AI coaching insights is available via Google built-in services and is now compatible with multiple major car manufacturers. This aligns with our mission to use advanced technology and telematics to make roads safer for all drivers," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "The Driver app provides a personalized, reliable user experience for individual and gig economy drivers at a fraction of the price compared to traditional aftermarket telematics products that empower drivers with unprecedented control and insights over their driving journey."

With the Driver app via AAOS, drivers can finally have control over their direct vehicle driving information as all trips are stored within the cloud, allowing them to choose who they want to share their information with, whether their employer, insurer or family. It is then easily accessible from any browser or the Driver mobile app.

The Driver app uses a dual opt-in process for full user control over their driving information to allow users to share information with Driver to access its core features, such as driving scores, personalized AI coaching, trip insights and claims reporting. Additionally, the dual opt-in process allows Driver's users to decide whether to share specific elements of their driving information with external services, such as sharing a Driver Score with Driver's insurance partner network, to access discounts based on safe driving or a temporary sharing of location to help with roadside assistance

"Through our integrations with OEMs and Google built-in, drivers will now have access to the Driver app directly in their vehicles, which can capture detailed vehicle and driving information, all driven by user opt-in," said Marcus Newbury, COO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "Our compatibility with these automotive companies will prioritize privacy, transparency, and user empowerment, allowing all drivers to benefit directly from their information while maintaining complete control."

Driver Technologies started as a dash cam and AI safety technology mobile app, which uses smartphone hardware and sends HD video to the cloud, allowing Driver to provide continuous updates and leverage advancements from major mobile device developers. Now, as an innovative, connected car solution, Driver Technologies can develop its app continuously over time.

To learn more about Driver's Connected Driving app and cloud technology for connected vehicles, visit drivertechnologies.com . The Driver Connected Driving App via AAOS is available for download in the Google Play store. Check for vehicle compatibility here .

