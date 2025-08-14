LIBRA Insurance Partners Welcomes Insurance Partner Solutions as Its Newest Agency Member

Startup BGA brings a tech-forward, advisor-aligned approach to insurance distribution

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA), the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, announces that Insurance Partner Solutions (IPS) has joined its exclusive network of partner agencies. Founded by industry veteran David Ping, IPS introduces a modern, technology-driven model to the life insurance distribution space.

LIBRA Insurance Partners welcomes Insurance Partner Solutions

LIBRA Insurance Partners, the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization, adds Insurance Partner Solutions (IPS) to its exclusive network of partner agencies. The collaboration expands LIBRA's tech-forward reach.

IPS was designed specifically to eliminate legacy inefficiencies in the BGA model, supporting experienced advisors and RIA firms with high-efficiency, tech-driven back-office operations, enabling faster execution with more aligned economic structures. IPS has partnered with LIBRA to further enhance its technological capabilities and industry reach. The partnership represents a forward-thinking approach to transforming insurance distribution.

"At LIBRA, we believe the future of insurance distribution will be built on transparency, efficiency, and trust," added Bill Shelow, CLU®, ChFC®, CPCU®, LLIF, President & CEO of LIBRA. "Insurance Partner Solutions exemplifies that future, and we are proud to support their launch and long-term success."

With a national footprint and a global support strategy, IPS leverages AI-enhanced workflows, a custom tech stack, and 24-hour operational cycles to help individual advisors and small to mid-sized RIA firms focus on what they do best-building client relationships and delivering strategic outcomes. Launched on August 1, 2025, the platform provides white-glove support and comprehensive solutions that empower advisors to scale without adding internal burden.

"The insurance distribution model has remained largely unchanged for decades and hasn't evolved to meet modern expectations," said David Ping, Founder of Insurance Partner Solutions. "We built IPS to provide producers with a true partner-one that understands their business, accelerates their growth, and rewards their performance."

LIBRA leadership praised the IPS team for bringing fresh energy and operational innovation to the independent distribution channel.

"David and his team bring an exciting vision to LIBRA-one that's rooted in extensive industry experience but also eager to push boundaries," said Craig Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Relationship Officer of LIBRA. "Their drive to modernize the producer experience closely aligns with LIBRA's mission to help growth-oriented firms nationwide thrive in a rapidly evolving market."

LIBRA Insurance Partners believes in "the strength of many and the power of one," adopting a true partnership approach with each of its member firms. By joining LIBRA, Insurance Partner Solutions will gain access to unmatched resources, proprietary products, and exclusive strategic relationships that will help them differentiate and expand their business. Key resources include:

exclusive facultative underwriting program with RGA Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

product white papers and benchmarking tools

a proprietary quick quoting and informal processing platform

proprietary GUL product

exclusive sales mastery program for wholesaler training and an exclusive underwriter academy for underwriter training

To learn more about LIBRA, visit www.LIBRAip.com

About Insurance Partner Solutions (IPS)

Insurance Partner Solutions (IPS) is a next-generation Brokerage General Agency (BGA) designed to support high-producing insurance professionals and RIA firms with full-service back office,technology-driven workflows, and efficiency-focused operations. IPS was founded to deliver a streamlined, high-efficiency alternative to legacy BGAs. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, IPS launched in 2025 to eliminate inefficiencies, align incentives, and empower high-performing financial and insurance licensed professionals to do more with less. For more information about Insurance Partner Solutions, visit www.inspsol.com .

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)??

LIBRA Insurance Partners is?an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022,?the firm?exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise, and innovation to expand life insurance?distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners?is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its partner firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled?partnership, product expertise, and access to industry-leading technologies and tools, including expansive underwriting support resources.

To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAip.com or call (410) 837-3022.

###??

SOURCE: LIBRA Insurance Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/libra-insurance-partners-welcomes-insurance-partner-solutions-ips-as-1060596