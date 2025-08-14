Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: Patriot.TV Adds "The David Pollack Show" Expanding it's Weekly Lineup - Riding a Wave of Victories as Viewers Abandon Legacy Media for Streaming and Truth-Based Conservative Reporting

Patriot.TV's Ascent Coincides with a Broader Industry Shift Favoring New Media Over Legacy Networks and Conservative Over Liberal Outlets.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Patriot.TV, a premier digital-first platform for conservative news, videos, and opinions, today announced the addition of "The David Pollack Show" to its weekly lineup. Hosted by respected attorney, broadcaster, and political strategist David Pollack, the program will debut August 25, 2025, airing Mondays at 4:30 PM ET on Patriot.TV's multi-platform network, including Rumble (RUM) and X (formerly Twitter), and online at https://patriot.tv/ . A sneak-peek "pilot" episode will air August 18.

"The David Pollack Show" will deliver in-depth political talk and sharp legal analysis on current events, grounded in conservative principles and God-given rights. Each episode will feature strategic insights on issues like election integrity, free speech, and national policy, often with expert guests including political commentators, strategists, and grassroots leaders. Pollack draws from an extensive background. He earned his Juris Doctorate at Florida International University and spent over a decade practicing law, ran for local office in 2020, and remains deeply involved in politics through roles such as Florida Director for the Turning Point Caucus. An experienced broadcaster (as seen on OANN and Real America's Voice), Pollack brings a wealth of media savvy engaging audiences in meaningful conversations about the nation's foundational principles. His goal is to break down complex political and legal topics, inspire action, and remind viewers of the constitutional values that underpin American society.

"Joining Patriot TV is an incredible opportunity to relaunch 'The David Pollack Show' on a platform that champions conservative voices and worldviews," said David Pollack. "I'm passionate about breaking down complex political and legal topics, inspiring action, and reminding viewers of the foundational principles that uphold our nation. This show will be a space for truth, strategy, and unfiltered dialogue that empowers everyday Americans."

This addition highlights Patriot.TV's dedication to bolstering its lineup with influential, principle-centered hosts. With an expanding array of shows, breaking news, and opinion content, Patriot.TV has become a go-to source for conservatives seeking alternatives to mainstream narratives.

"David Pollack is a dynamic force in conservative media, blending legal acumen with political savvy in a way that perfectly aligns with our mission," said JD Rucker, CEO of Patriot.TV. "We're thrilled to bring his show to our viewers, offering fresh perspectives that inform, motivate, and unite our community."

The launch of "The David Pollack Show" comes amid significant momentum for Patriot.TV under its new leadership. JD Rucker, who took the helm as President and COO in June 2025, has overseen a rapid expansion of Patriot.TV's content and reach. Under Rucker's guidance, Patriot.TV recently added other high-profile conservative hosts Wayne Dupree and Drew Berquist to its slate, introducing their nationally recognized programs ("The Wayne Dupree Show" and "This Is My Show with Drew Berquist") to the platform. The network also secured a strategic advertising partnership with Evergreen Media Partners, granting advertisers direct access to Patriot.TV's highly engaged audience. These moves have already yielded tangible results. Patriot.TV's Rumble channel viewership hit a record 1.6 million live viewers in July 2025, the strongest monthly performance to date, and investor confidence in parent company CBMJ has surged alongside the audience growth.

Moreover, Patriot.TV's ascent coincides with a broader industry shift favoring new media over legacy networks and conservative over liberal outlets. Media consumption is undergoing a historic shift as audiences abandon traditional cable and broadcast networks, once the dominant over-the-air giants, in favor of streaming and digital-first platforms. Legacy outlets like CNN (WBD), CBS News (PARA), and ABC News (DIS) have suffered steep double-digit ratings declines and shrinking ad revenues, while conservative-leaning networks such as Fox News (FOX), Newsmax (NMAX), and Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) have grown by embracing loyal, values-driven audiences. Increasingly, viewers are bypassing cable bundles entirely, opting for streaming platforms like Patriot.TV, Rumble (RUM), and other independent outlets that offer on-demand, transparent, and politically aligned programming without the filter of corporate or ideological gatekeepers. Together, these trends underscore a seismic viewer shift away from politicized liberal media and traditional networks and toward streaming platforms and independent outlets that align with viewers' values. In this landscape, Patriot.TV's digital-first model and unapologetically conservative, faith-oriented programming position it for continued growth.

About Patriot.TV: https://patriot.tv/ Patriot.TV is a digital-first streaming platform delivering patriotic news, commentary, and original programming. Operating as a subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTCID:CBMJ), Patriot.TV is committed to an America-first perspective, championing free speech, traditional values, and truthful, unfiltered content for underserved audiences. With a cutting-edge multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot.TV reaches viewers across its website, social media, and popular streaming apps, driving engagement through live shows and on-demand content. Revenue is generated through sponsorships, advertising, e-commerce, and membership subscriptions. Since its launch, Patriot.TV has become a burgeoning home for conservative voices, featuring a diverse lineup of shows hosted by military veterans, media insiders, and grassroots influencers devoted to informing and empowering the American public.

About Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. is a publicly traded media and digital broadcasting company focused on delivering conservative and faith-based content (OTCID:CBMJ). Its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot.TV, serves as a premier destination for news, analysis, and original programming that reflects traditional American and Christian values. CBMJ's portfolio also includes online news sites, e-commerce brands, and other media assets catering to the patriotic marketplace. Through these platforms, CBMJ engages a robust audience seeking alternatives to mainstream media, while providing advertisers and business partners with access to a loyal, values-driven consumer base. For more information, visit

