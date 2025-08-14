Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Los Angeles has approved a plan to raise hospitality worker pay to $30 an hour by 2028 - to a level rarely seen in the industry. While the measure represents one of the largest proposed wage increases in the industry, an OysterLink analysis finds it would still leave most hotel workers earning about 18% less than the region's average wage.

The plan, known as the "Olympic Wage," would apply to hotels with more than 60 rooms. Pay would climb in stages: $25/hour in July 2026, $27.50/hour in 2027, and $30/hour in 2028, plus required health benefits. The first step - $22.50/hour in July 2025 - is currently paused after a petition gathered more than 140,000 signatures to put the measure on the ballot in June 2026.

OysterLink's analysis shows most frontline hospitality jobs in Los Angeles currently pay between $20 and $22/hour. The "Olympic Wage" would push those roles nearly 50% higher than current industry norms.

Yet, the average hourly wage across all occupations in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro is $36.64 - the equivalent of $76,200 annually for full-time work. Even at $30/hour, hospitality workers would still be earning about 18% less than the regional average.

For a full-time hotel employee, the staged increases would look like this:

$22.50/hour today = $46,800/year

= $46,800/year $25/hour in 2026 = $52,000/year ( +11% increase )

= $52,000/year ( ) $27.50/hour in 2027 = $57,200/year ( +22% increase )

= $57,200/year ( ) $30/hour in 2028 = $62,400/year (+33% increase)

