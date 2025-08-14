HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the five-day (14-18 August) Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Home Delights Expo open to the public from today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Food Expo PRO, held concurrently from 14 to 16 August, is open to trade buyers for the first two days and to the public and trade buyers on the final day. For the first time, the Hong Kong International Tea Fair will be open to both industry professionals and the public throughout its three-day duration (14-16 August). The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM), organised by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA) together with the HKTDC and ten scientific research institutions, also take place today and tomorrow (14-15 August).Due to Black Rainstorm Warning Signal, the opening of the fairs was delayed and the first session of the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine was livestreamed.The Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, Home Delights Expo will extend the opening hours to 11pm on 15-17 August. The Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair will remain open until 6pm today and tomorrow (14 to 15 August) and until 5pm on Saturday (16 August).Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, stated: "The 35th Food Expo celebrates an important milestone this year. The five-in-one mega event plays host to some 1,890 exhibitors from 36 countries and regions, serving as a one-stop destination and a vibrant marketplace for both trade professionals and consumers, where gourmet foods, fine teas, home essentials and beauty products can be found. Meanwhile, Food Expo PRO is dedicated to boosting Hong Kong's status as a premier business hub for the food industry, not just in Mainland China, but across Asia and the globe. It empowers F&B professionals to explore new opportunities, forge valuable connections, and drive innovation.'Several exhibitors expressed that their special offers will remain unchanged. Among them, Phelix Pun from Ng Fung Hong Limited shared that staff arrived as usual this morning to prepare for the exhibition. They hope that, once the exhibition opens, it will continue to boost their business, with the planned special offers and interactive games proceeding as scheduled. They believe that citizens will continue to turn out enthusiastically to visit and shop.Five themed days create a quality living space1. Shall We Tea' (14 August)Today's focus is on the variety of Chinese and Western tea beverages. This year, the Hong Kong International Tea Fair opens to the public for all three days for the first time, featuring pavilions from countries and regions such as Fujian, Hubei, Zhejiang, Kenya, and Sri Lanka to promote tea culture. Visitors can sample premium traditional teas like Bai Hao Yin Zhen (Silver Needle tea) (Booth: 5F-F01), one of the finest Chinese white teas, alongside wellness capsule tea (Booth: 5F-F05), and innovative new-style tea beverages from various regions (Booth: 5G-A21). The 'Friends of Tea' Zone also offers tea-pairing snacks, tea-infused perfumes and more, offering a blend of traditional and modern tea culture experiences. Visitors can participate in various talks, including "The Legacy and Contemporary Dialogues of Chinese Tea Culture" and "The Beauty of Tea, Where Small Things Reveal Greatness', as well as activities led by certified water sommeliers and tea masters exploring the diversity of water, decoding the secrets of tea flavours, and delving into the joy of tea appreciation.At the Food Expo, visitors can enjoy premium matcha and hojicha from Kyoto's century-old Marukyu Koyamaen tea garden, blended with locally made fresh nut butter to create tea-flavoured gelato (Booth: 3B-E10). The Nin Jiom Tea Pairing Lucky Bag (Booth: 1C-A10) includes five functional teas with various health benefits. Additionally, Earl Grey tea infused with bergamot in drip-filter bags (Booth: 1D-A12) offers a refreshing citrus aroma.2. Flavours of Intangible Cultural Heritage (15 August)Despite its small size, Hong Kong boasts over 50 items on its intangible cultural heritage list related to food, showcasing its unique culinary culture. Exhibitors will present tea bags made with 100% Ceylon black tea, ready to brew for an effortless Hong Kong-style milk tea or Yuan Yang (Booth: 5F-F21). Additionally, there's handmade shrimp paste from Hong Kong's last remaining licensed salted fish and shrimp paste factory, capturing the authentic flavours of Hong Kong's fishing village heritage (Booth: 1A-E02).The themed day features a series of activities centered on intangible cultural heritage. At the Home Delights Expo, master artisan Choi Wing-kei will share the story of preserving the traditional craft of floral plaque making, alongside demonstrations of Taiji and Wing Chun martial arts techniques, as well as introductions to the cultural significance of bamboo steamers and bamboo craftsmanship. The Food Expo will showcase demonstrations of making traditional Hakka Sau Fan. The Hong Kong International Tea Fair will host a seminar on "Chiu Chow Kung Fu Tea," exploring the distinctive tea culture of the Chaoshan region.3. Asian Delights (16 August)The day celebrates Asian cuisine and culture, featuring cooking demonstrations of Vietnamese dishes and molecular Thai cuisine, complemented by performances of the traditional Japanese shamisen, K-Pop dance, and a Thai yoga massage experience at the Beauty & Wellness Theatre, immerses visitors in the vibrant essence of Asia.At the Food Expo, the China National Agricultural Pavilion, organised by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Mainland China, will present a thousand agricultural and food products from 13 provinces, such as Korla fragrant pears, Xinjiang safflower seed oil, rainbow trout salmon, Guangdong lychee black tea, Lianzhou mustard greens, Hainan Wuzhishan large-leaf tea, Northeast black soil organic rice, and Yantai apples from the Qilu region.Visitors can explore a range of premium products at the Food Expo PRO. The 100% natural, hand-picked wild pine nut oil from Mongolia (Booth: 5C-G20) is a healthy choice for daily diets. A whisky from Soni Village in Nara Prefecture, renowned for its pristine spring water (Booth: 5B-B06), its smooth taste is perfect for a variety of uses, whether drinking neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a variety of cocktails. The spicy and crispy milk chocolate, made with Sichuan pepper oil, Espelette pepper, and almond paste filling (Booth: 3B-E04), would offer an unforgettable tasting experience.4. Body, Mind, and Soul (17 August)This year, the Beauty & Wellness Expo introduces the new "Scentsation' Zone, featuring over 20 brands showcasing a range of perfumes and aromatherapy products to nurture both mind and body. Making its debut at the expo, Lush (Booth: 3E-D08) presents its popular Deep Sleep Magnesium Massage Bar, designed to enhance sleep quality. In response to the growing opportunities in the silver economy, exhibitors are offering various products and services tailored for seniors. Mannings, participating in the Beauty & Wellness Expo for the first time, will feature a Smart Health Station, offering free health tests to help seniors select the best fit wellness products.The Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, and Home Delights Expo will host a series of seminars and activities, including hand massage workshops, discussions on the emerging trend of Hong Kong residents seeking cross-border medical care, towel exercise sessions, explorations of ergonomics and the latest treatments for various diseases, and diets to boost immunity. The performance stage will feature various sports demonstrations, such as taekwondo, street dance, and ballroom dancing.5. Taste HK (18 August)In recent years, organic farming has gained popularity, with growing demand for local produce. A cooking demonstration, co-organised by DRAGONS' DEN, the Vegetable Marketing Organization, and the Fish Marketing Organization at the Food Expo, will use local ingredients to create healthy and delicious home-cooked dishes. Additionally, the Home Delights Expo will feature notable products, including a glass-lined insulated handheld cup that won the 2024 Red Dot Product Design Award (Booth: 3F-D20), a water faucet awarded the 2023 Red Dot Design Award (Booth: 3F-B18), and a plug-and-play portable air conditioner that requires no exhaust duct (Booth: 3F-E25).At the Food Expo, visitors can savour a sparkling soda infused with lemon honey, salted plum, and ginger (Booth: 3B-A07), recreating classic Hong Kong flavors. A Kee Wah snack set paired with a cute panda backpack (Booth: 1E-C02) combines iconic treats. At the Food Expo PRO, traditional mooncakes developed by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University's food team (Booth: 5C-C17) utilise exclusive AkkMore' fungal fat-replacement technology, blending health with deliciousness.Exploring Halal Products, Coffee, and Food Science OpportunitiesThe 3rd Food Expo PRO and the 35th Food Expo have introduced a Halal food and beverage label since last year to assist exhibitors in expanding into the halal product market. This year, the two expos feature over 120 food suppliers showcasing halal products from around the world, a 20% increase compared to last year. The expo also strengthens collaborations with countries with thriving halal food markets. Group pavilions at the Food Expo PRO include ASEAN countries such as the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, enriching the variety of halal exhibits.The Food Expo PRO introduces a new "Coffee Zone" this year, showcasing coffee products, accessories, and machines from various origins. Yunnan Province, China's leading coffee bean producer, is represented by several Pu'er City companies exhibiting Kunlu Mountain and Jinpaoshan roasted beans and other products. Another highlight, the "Food Science and Technology Zone', presents alternative and future foods of interest to industry professionals. Today's Food Tech Symposium explores the development of additive-free foods and clean labeling in Hong Kong. Exhibitors are also targeting the silver economy, showcasing innovative products such as soft-textured mooncakes and cognitive health supplements developed by local exhibitors.21 Prominent Speakers Discuss the Latest Developments in Chinese Medicine (14-15 August)The Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association, together with the HKTDC and ten scientific research institutions, provides industry professionals with the latest insights into Chinese medicine. Themed 'The Latest Research Progress in the Prevention and Treatment of Tumors, Inflammation, and Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases with Traditional Medicine', the conference secures 21 prominent speakers, including experts from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and overseas, sharing innovative achievements and trends in the globalisation of Chinese medicine. Conducted in a hybrid format, the conference offers broader opportunities for interaction with speakers. Hong Kong-registered Chinese medicine practitioners can also earn Continuing Medical Education credits by attending the conference.Food Expo Celebrates 35th Edition with Exclusive OffersTo celebrate the 35th Food Expo, free admission tickets are available each day before noon, with 350 each at Halls 3FG and 5FG entrances and redeemable with the designated advertisement. Over 100 promotions are priced at HK$35 or discounted by 65% to tie in with the 35th Food Expo. The 'Food Expo 35th Edition ' Treasure Hunt' game engages visitors in Hall 3, where they can hunt for 'treasure', scan QR codes, answer questions correctly, and redeem gifts. Together with daily lucky draws, prizes are worth over HK$1 million, including kitchenware, furniture, beauty products, gourmet foods, health items; a lucky draw entry is granted for a single transaction of HK$300 or more. The 'Smart Bidding' session allows visitors to bid on favourite items starting at 10% of their original price. Visit the 'August Happy Buy' promotional website for flash sales and exclusive discounts.Snoopy is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The organiser invites visitors to participate in the 'Snoopy Hide & Seek' activity at the Home Delights Expo, where they can snap photos with Snoopy and friends for a chance to win special prizes, joining in the festive celebration.Physical ticket sales are unavailable at the venue. E-tickets can be purchased in advance through AlipayHK, Alipay, 01 Space, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Octopus app, or The Club app, or at venue entrances using AlipayHK, Alipay, or Octopus. Discounted 'Morning Admission' and 'Evening Admission' are offered on select dates.Photo download: http://bit.ly/3Hzud7QThe five exhibitions, including the 35th Food Expo, the 9th Beauty & Wellness Expo, the 11th Home Delights Expo, the 3rd Food Expo PRO, the 16th Hong Kong International Tea Fair, and the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products, officially opened today.The Food Expo PRO introduces a new "Coffee Zone' this year, showcasing coffee products, accessories, and machines from various originsThe 3rd Food Expo PRO and the 35th Food Expo feature over 120 exhibitors showcasing a variety of halal foods, facilitating procurement for buyersThe Hong Kong International Tea Fair will be open to both industry professionals and the public for the first time, with several regional pavilions, showcasing unique tea cultures and premium tea products from various regions to the public and trade buyersThe Food Expo's Gourmet Zone features seven themed areas, offering everything from exquisite main courses and craft beverages to delicious dessertsA new 'Scentsation' Zone debuts at this year's Beauty & Wellness Expo and features over 20 perfume and aromatherapy brands, using fragrances to balance the body and mindHome Delights Expo showcases a variety of home tech products, such as Towngas' steam washing machine with smart stain treatmentOpening dates and times of the exhibitions:DateHKTDC Food Expo PROOpen to trade buyers only: 14-15 August (Thursday to Friday)Open to trade buyers and public: 16 August (Saturday)Hong Kong International Tea FairOpen to trade buyers and public: 14-16 August (Thursday to Saturday)HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo14-18 August (Thursday to Monday)International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products14-15 August (Thursday to Friday)TimeHKTDC Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea Fair14-15 August: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm16 August: 10:00 am to 5:00 pmHKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo14-17 August: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm18 August: 10:00 am to 6:00 pmVenueHong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan ChaiAdmission- Food Expo Public Hall, Home Delights Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fair 2025 single ticket: HK$30 per person (ticketholders can pay a top-up fee of HK$10 for admission to the Gourmet Zone on the same day)- Food Expo Public Hall and Gourmet Zone, Home Delights Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fair 2025 combo tickets: HK$40 per person**HK$36 per person during the pre-sale period from 31 July to 13 August (tickets are available for pre-sale and walk-in at all 7-Eleven and Circle K convenience stores for HK$36 per person.)Remarks: Holders of 16 August single ticket & combo ticket can visit the Food Expo PROMorning admission tickets: Entry before noon on 14, 15 and 18 August, Thursday, Friday and Monday, to the Food Expo Public Hall, Home Delights Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fair on the same day: HK$10 (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission at the hall entrances only)Night admission tickets: Entry after 6:00 pm on 14 to 17 August, Thursday to Sunday, to the Food Expo Public Hall, Home Delights Expo, Beauty and Wellness Expo on the same day: HK$10 (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission at the hall entrances only)Concessionary price for persons with disabilities: HK$10 (top-up fee for the Gourmet Zone on the same day is HK$10) Note: Persons with disabilities need to present a 'Registration Card for Persons with Disabilities', issued by the Labour and Welfare Bureau (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission at the hall entrances only)Tourist tickets: HK$20 (HK$30 including admission to the Gourmet Zone)Note: Tourists need to present valid travel documents at the fairground to purchase E-tickets are available for sale at AlipayHK and Alipay, the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, all 7-11, Circle K convenience stores, Octopus app and The Club app.

Media Enquiries
Ogilvy Public Relations:
Rex Cheuk Tel: (852) 5618 9908 Email: rex.cheuk@ogilvy.com
Leanne Pok Tel: (852) 9379 9694 Email: leanne.pok@ogilvy.com
Daisy Leung Tel: (852) 9275 7704 Email: daisy.leung@ogilvy.com

HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:
Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgClayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgMedia Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. 