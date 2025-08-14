Kolter Homes Hosts Expert-Led Webinar With Realtor.com's Senior Economist: "Is Now the Right Time to Buy?"

Kolter Homes

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Kolter Homes, a leading homebuilder across the Southeastern United States known for innovative designs and vibrant new home communities, recently brought valuable market insight to prospective homebuyers through a live webinar, "Is Now the Right Time to Buy?" The event featured Joel Berner, Senior Economist at Realtor.com, offering a data-driven perspective on some of today's most pressing housing questions.

Is Now The Right Time To Buy?

Featuring Joel Berner, Senior Economist at Realtor.com

Meet Joel Berner

A recognized voice in real estate and economics, Joel Berner, Senior Economist at Realtor.com, is known for turning complex market data into clear, actionable insights. His commentary has appeared on CNN, Fox, and Yahoo Finance, making him a trusted source for housing market analysis.

Cutting Through the Noise

In the webinar, Berner covered major factors shaping today's market, including the cost of renting versus owning, the true expense of remodeling, current inventory and buyer demand, home price trends, and a mortgage rate forecast. He also explained how shifts in interest rates can influence both affordability and purchasing power.

A Resource-First Approach

Kolter Homes designed the webinar as an educational resource rather than a sales presentation. "Our goal was to give people the clarity they need to feel confident in their next move," said John Manrique, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Kolter Homes. "Whether that means buying now, waiting, or exploring other options, we want buyers to have the information to make the best choice for them."

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, giving attendees the opportunity to have their specific questions answered directly by Berner.

For those who missed the live event, click here to view the full recording.

