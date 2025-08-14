Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kolter Homes Hosts Expert-Led Webinar With Realtor.com's Senior Economist: "Is Now the Right Time to Buy?"

Kolter Homes

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Kolter Homes, a leading homebuilder across the Southeastern United States known for innovative designs and vibrant new home communities, recently brought valuable market insight to prospective homebuyers through a live webinar, "Is Now the Right Time to Buy?" The event featured Joel Berner, Senior Economist at Realtor.com, offering a data-driven perspective on some of today's most pressing housing questions.

Is Now The Right Time To Buy?

Is Now The Right Time To Buy?
Featuring Joel Berner, Senior Economist at Realtor.com

Meet Joel Berner
A recognized voice in real estate and economics, Joel Berner, Senior Economist at Realtor.com, is known for turning complex market data into clear, actionable insights. His commentary has appeared on CNN, Fox, and Yahoo Finance, making him a trusted source for housing market analysis.

Cutting Through the Noise
In the webinar, Berner covered major factors shaping today's market, including the cost of renting versus owning, the true expense of remodeling, current inventory and buyer demand, home price trends, and a mortgage rate forecast. He also explained how shifts in interest rates can influence both affordability and purchasing power.

A Resource-First Approach
Kolter Homes designed the webinar as an educational resource rather than a sales presentation. "Our goal was to give people the clarity they need to feel confident in their next move," said John Manrique, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Kolter Homes. "Whether that means buying now, waiting, or exploring other options, we want buyers to have the information to make the best choice for them."

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, giving attendees the opportunity to have their specific questions answered directly by Berner.

For those who missed the live event, click here to view the full recording.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Contact Information

John Manrique
SVP Marketing
jmanrique@kolter.com
561-515-4450

.

SOURCE: Kolter Homes



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-hosts-expert-led-webinar-with-realtor.coms-senior-economist-%e2%80%9cis-now-the-ri-1060363

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
