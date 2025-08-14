LogoTags, America's Leading Name in Custom Challenge Coins, to Showcase at Kentucky Officers Leadership Symposium

As a Trusted Fourth-Generation Company with Over 85 Years of American Manufacturing Heritage, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products' Division www.logotags.com to Feature Custom Challenge Coins and Other Promotional Products

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / LogoTags, www.logotags.com, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the Kentucky Officers Leadership Symposium (KYOLS) sponsored by The Kenton County Fire Chief's Association. The event will take place on November 6th and 7th at the Sterling Event Center in Independence, Kentucky. Each year KYOLS provides high quality training to hundreds of fire and EMS officers in northern Kentucky and the rest of the state. The symposium offers cutting edge training to all participants in order to maintain well-educated officers in the field. Fire Chief Dave Goldsmith (Ret.), LogoTags' Independent Sales Representative, will exhibit a large selection of high-quality custom products at this year's conference.

LogoTags provides a full range of custom promotional products, including custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins, which typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo, were originally displayed as proof of membership. They remain an integral part of the culture in fire and emergency service departments across the nation. LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass, with no set up charges, unlimited art changes, and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors.

"We are delighted to support the fire service community by offering high-quality custom products that honor their dedication and service," explains Chief Goldsmith.

"LogoTags is proud to be one of the leading challenge coin suppliers working closely with first responders nationwide," says Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain. "We are grateful that they continue to choose us for their challenge coin, custom medal and other promotional product needs."

LogoTags performs many services on-site and has exclusive arrangements with suppliers and manufacturers around the world. These relationships distinguish LogoTags from the competition and enable the sales team to extend volume discounts to customers. LogoTags has proudly worked with corporate entities, professional sports teams, universities, and government agencies at all levels. In addition, the LogoTags customer service team prides itself on ensuring that each customer is treated with the greatest care and respect. For more information about custom challenge coins and other promotional products, visit LogoTags at www.LogoTags.com.

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with long-term production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

