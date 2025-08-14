Anzeige
Whittier Trust Recognized as the #6 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles

Whittier Trust Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year on the Los Angeles Business Journal's Top 100 Workplaces List.

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Whittier Trust has once again been recognized as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles, this year climbing to 6th place among midsize companies on the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list. This marks the fourth consecutive year the company has been honored, showcasing its consistent commitment to a positive workplace culture.

The award was presented on August 7, 2025, at the 19th Annual Best Places to Work Awards, held at the historic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The recognition highlights Whittier Trust's dedication to creating an environment where employees can grow both personally and professionally.

"As we rise into the top 10 this year, it's clear that our culture is not just enduring, it's excelling," said David Dahl, CEO & President of Whittier Trust. "Being named one of the very best workplaces in this incredible city for four consecutive years speaks to the dedication of our team. Our people are the heart of our success. They embody our values and deliver exceptional service to the families and communities we serve."

Over the past several years, Whittier Trust has experienced steady growth, expanding its footprint with new offices in West Los Angeles (2022), Menlo Park (2022), and San Diego (2025). The firm has also recently earned additional Best Workplaces honors from the Puget Sound and Orange County Business Journals and is currently celebrating 25 years of serving clients in Seattle.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work program, in partnership with Workforce Research Group, identifies and honors top employers in Los Angeles County based on a comprehensive two-part assessment. Twenty percent of the score is based on an evaluation of company policies, benefits, and culture; the remaining eighty percent comes directly from anonymous employee feedback.

The full rankings appear in the August 11, 2025, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal. To view the complete list, visit https://labusinessjournal.com/events/bptw2025/.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit bestplacestoworklosangeles.com.

###

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

Contact: Brandi J. Fields
Whittier Trust
Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/whittier-trust-recognized-as-the-%236-best-place-to-work-in-los-angele-1061088

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
