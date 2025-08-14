Environmental Remediation Market worth $210.56 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global environmental remediation market is projected to grow from USD 141.87 billion in 2025 to USD 210.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The environmental remediation market is expanding as advanced technologies like bioremediation, nanoremediation, and chemical treatments enable more effective and sustainable cleanup of contaminated sites. There is an increasing focus on developing environmentally friendly industries that prioritize pollution control and ecological balance. This shift toward sustainable industrial practices is driving strong demand for innovative remediation solutions worldwide. Key players such as CLEAN HARBORS, INC. (US), WSP (Canada), AECOM (US), Jacobs Solutions Inc. (US), and Tetra Tech, Inc. (US) continue to innovate, positioning the market for substantial growth in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93290334

Browse in-depth TOC on "Environmental Remediation Market"

223 - Tables

60 - Figures

268 - Pages

Environmental Remediation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 141.87 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 210.56 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type of Contaminant, Environmental Medium, Site Type, Technology, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Inconsistencies in government regulations in many countries Key Market Opportunities Development of advanced remediation technologies Key Market Drivers Rapid population growth and industrialization in developing countries



By technology, the bioremediation segment is expected to hold the largest market share and grow at a high rate till 2030

Bioremediation holds the largest share of the environmental remediation market and is expected to grow rapidly because of its sustainable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly approach to cleaning contaminated sites. This technology uses naturally occurring or engineered microorganisms to break down hazardous pollutants such as hydrocarbons, pesticides, and heavy metals in soil and groundwater. It is particularly appealing for large-scale remediation projects in both developed and developing areas where reducing ecological impact and costs is a priority. Increasing regulatory support for green technologies and rising focus on low-impact remediation solutions further drive demand for bioremediation. Its versatility across different site types-industrial, agricultural, oil & gas, and landfills-contributes to its widespread use. With ongoing advancements in microbial formulations and in-situ treatment methods, bioremediation is poised to stay a leading and rapidly growing segment in the remediation technology field.

The private site type will hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The private site segment holds the largest share of the environmental remediation market, fueled by significant involvement from industries, commercial real estate developers, and private landowners. Manufacturing facilities, oil & gas refineries, chemical plants, and other industrial operations are often situated on privately owned lands that have experienced long-term contamination. With rising regulatory enforcement, environmental liability risks, and an increased focus on ESG compliance, private companies are prioritizing site remediation to avoid legal penalties and protect their reputation. Additionally, the surge in brownfield redevelopment projects by private real estate firms is increasing demand for soil and groundwater remediation to ready contaminated land for commercial use. The availability of private capital, collaborations with environmental consulting firms, and a strong emphasis on operational sustainability ensure ongoing investment in remediation activities on private properties.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=93290334

The North American market is projected to grow at a significant rate till 2030

North America leads the global environmental remediation industry, mainly due to its well-established regulations and strong policies. The US EPA enforces cleanup efforts via programs like Superfund and Brownfields, requiring contaminated sites to be cleaned before redevelopment. The region's history of heavy industry, mining, and oil & gas activities has led to significant contamination, supporting steady demand for remediation. Leading US and Canadian environmental firms promote innovation and advanced technologies. It hosts major corporations like AECOM, Clean Harbors, Tetra Tech, and Jacobs Solutions. North America's mature, regulated market is driven by strict laws, legacy contamination, and public awareness. Many industrial, mining, and chemical sites remain focal points, utilizing technologies like pump-and-treat, soil vapor extraction, in-situ bioremediation, and oxidation.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the environmental remediation companies include CLEAN HARBORS, INC. (US), WSP (Canada), AECOM (US), Jacobs Solutions Inc. (US), and Tetra Tech, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=93290334

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Control Valve Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based), Actuators (Pneumatic, Electrical, Hydraulic), Size, Rotary Valves (Ball, Butterfly, Plug), Linear Valves (Globe, Diaphragm), Industry - Global Forecast to 2030

Containerized Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market by Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Advanced Lead-acid, Sodium-based Batteries), Capacity (<1,000 kWh, 1,000-5,000 kWh, >5,000 kWh), Container Size (10 Feet, 20 Feet, 40 Feet) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/environmental-remediation-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/environmental-remediation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/environmental-remediation-market-worth-210-56-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302529847.html