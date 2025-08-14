Valsoft Corp: Valsoft Acquires Progression, a Leading Field Service Management Software Company Based in Quebec

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Diffusion Solutions Intégrées Inc. ("Progression"), the company behind ProgressionLIVE, a widely adopted platform that helps service-based businesses streamline operations, improve dispatch, and centralize job data.

ProgressionLIVE is a mobile-friendly, end-to-end solution designed for industries such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical work, construction, and field service. It allows users to manage everything from customer intake and scheduling to technician dispatch, real-time updates, invoicing, and integration with accounting systems. With more than 900 satisfied customers and over 20,000 users, Progression has become a trusted partner for service-based businesses looking to digitize and grow their operations without complexity.

"ProgressionLIVE is a strong solution built on a deep understanding of its users and their workflows. The team at Progression has developed a platform that delivers real operational value, while keeping things simple for the businesses they serve," said Joe Farruggia, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "We are proud to welcome Progression to Valsoft, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth in the field service market."

Based in Quebec, Progression has been operating since 2006 and is known for its hands-on approach to customer service and product development. Over the years, the company has focused on building a solution that adapts to the evolving needs of service teams on the ground. ProgressionLIVE offers a full suite of features, including mobile invoicing, electronic signatures, photo capture, work progress tracking, SMS notifications, and PDF work order delivery, all accessible from a central platform.

"From day one, our goal has been to build tools that simplify life for service teams. That focus has shaped every feature in ProgressionLIVE and every relationship we've built with our customers," said Louis-Philippe Poulin, co-founder of Progression. "Joining Valsoft allows us to keep doing what we do best, while gaining a strong partner that respects our independence and believes in long-term growth."

Progression will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership and team remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will benefit from shared expertise, operational support, and a long-term view focused on sustainable product development and customer impact.

This acquisition represents Valsoft's continued commitment to investing in software businesses that empower customers through purpose-built, vertical solutions.

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay Choi (Ssin), Senior Legal Counsel and Elisa Marcon, Senior Corporate Paralegal. Progression was represented by Lavery. Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Progression.

About Progression

Progression is a Quebec-based software company specializing in field service management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Its flagship product, ProgressionLIVE, helps service teams digitize and simplify their daily operations through intuitive tools for scheduling, dispatch, mobile invoicing, and real-time tracking. With nearly two decades of industry experience, Progression continues to evolve its platform to meet the real-world needs of field service professionals across a wide range of industries. For more information: https://www.progressionlive.com/en/

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies with the goal of driving long-term growth and value creation. Valsoft partners with companies to provide operational support, capital, and strategic expertise while allowing them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit. Headquartered in Montreal, Valsoft has a presence in over 20 countries and operates in more than 30 vertical markets. For more information, visit www.valsoftcorp.com.

