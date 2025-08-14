Featured speakers include Cognite customers ExxonMobil, Koch Ag Energy Solutions, Idemitsu Kosan, NOVA Chemicals, Aker BP, Cosmo Energy Holdings, Nippon Shokubai, and HMH. Microsoft, SLB, and Radix serve as platinum sponsors.

Cognite, the global leader in industrial AI, announced today its annual conference, Impact 2025, will return to Houston from October 13-16. This year's event will focus on accelerating business value from agentic AI, bringing together AI-driven leaders from the energy, manufacturing, and life sciences sectors. Speakers will share proven strategies for moving from vision to implementation and demonstrating tangible business value with agentic AI solutions.

Agentic AI Takes Center Stage at Cognite's Global Impact 2025 Conference to Showcase Industrial Value

Agentic AI-driven automation is rapidly becoming a requirement for industrial organizations to remain competitive. According to a 2025 report from Capgemini, 82% of organizations are planning to integrate AI agents into their operations by 2027. This surge in adoption is driven by the fact that early adopters are already seeing measurable business value, including 25-40% efficiency gains in automated workflows.

"Impact connects innovators to share ideas, learn together, and grow faster," said Josh Dotson, Industry 4.0 Capability Leader, Koch. "In a rapidly changing Industry 4.0 environment, partnerships and knowledge sharing are essential. The connections we make at Impact give us the insights and confidence to accelerate our transformation with more speed and less risk."

Following last year's sold-out inaugural conference, Impact is returning with more sessions, networking opportunities, and additional industries. This year's sessions include:

Keynote Plenaries and Executive Speakers who will demonstrate how AI is being harnessed to accelerate growth, transform industries, and realize value from digital transformation, including: Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP Noriko Rzonca, Chief Digital Officer of Cosmo Energy Holdings Sameer Purao, Global CIO CDO of Celanese Bjørnar Erikstad, General Manager, Foundation VI

who will demonstrate how AI is being harnessed to accelerate growth, transform industries, and realize value from digital transformation, including: Breakout Sessions Workshops delivered primarily by customers to address key themes such as: Agentic AI for Industry: See how industrial organizations are using AI agents to increase operational efficiency and learn what it takes to build and scale trusted AI agents. Driving Business Impact : Separate the AI hype from reality, see how organizations are getting started with agentic AI, and learn how to track the business outcomes of your digital strategy. Achieving Operational Excellence: Explore how AI integration can increase production capacity, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce risk. Leading Innovation: Hear from digital transformation experts about driving organizational change, the future of operations, and new operating paradigms. Building a Scalable, AI-Ready Data Foundation: Discover how to solve the industrial data problem by contextualizing data and how to scale digital initiatives from sites to enterprise.

"To truly unleash agentic AI in industrial operations, Cognite has emphasized an AI-ready data foundation and an open ecosystem," said Girish Rishi, CEO, Cognite. "At Cognite, we're building the bridge from AI's potential to proven business value. Join us at Impact 2025 and witness how real-world leaders, customers, and partners are leveraging our leading industrial AI platform to create a more efficient, sustainable, and profitable future."

Conference speakers will also illustrate how they are accelerating their journey towards autonomous operations, scaling AI, and gaining more business value by incorporating Cognite Atlas AI, a no-code workbench for building industrial AI agents. Integrated with the robust data foundation provided by Cognite Data Fusion, Atlas AI makes agentic AI capabilities easily accessible for industrial organizations to use and improve their existing workflows.

Space is limited. For more information and to register, please visit Impact 2025.

About Cognite

Cognite makes GenAI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

