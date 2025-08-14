The "Germany Commercial Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany commercial construction market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% in the forecast period of 2025-2034. The major market drivers include increasing urbanisation in Germany and rising investments in the construction sector.

Commercial construction refers to the construction, remodelling, and renovation of a building or a facility that can be used for commercial applications including restaurants, hotels, office buildings, retail stores, shopping malls, and medical facilities, among others. Commercial construction projects are usually undertaken with the motive to earn maximum profits.

Increased construction of green buildings to reduce energy emission is supporting the Germany commercial construction market growth. In a green building, the resources are utilised efficiently in every phase of the building's life cycle to reduce the environmental impact. Furthermore, the by-products released by the building, into the environment are also recyclable.

Rapid digitalisation of commercial construction sector is another crucial factor providing lucrative growth opportunities to the market. Implementation of drones to monitor the construction sites, tracking systems for construction equipment, and implementation of BIM (building information modelling) are some key digitalisation tools used in the market.

Surge in the development of smart cities owing to the acceleration of digital transformation in Germany is supporting the market expansion. The rise in construction of office spaces and shopping complexes owing to the economic growth of the country is propelling the demand for commercial construction activities.

Market Share by Sector

Private sector is expected to account for a Germany commercial construction market share owing to the increased investments by the developers and private companies in the commercial construction sector. Moreover, the surge in modernisation of the cities boosts the construction of shopping complexes, restaurants, fast-food chains, and cinema halls, among others. Increased collaborations between the private contractors and companies for the rigorous development of commercial infrastructure is also expected to fuel the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for shared office spaces due to rise in number of startups is catalysing the segment growth.

Market Share by End Use

Retail segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the market owing to the increasing construction of restaurants due to the expansion the fast-food sector in the country. Moreover, the development of shopping complexes and malls to boost the economic conditions of the country is another crucial factor supporting the segment growth. Additionally, growing environmental awareness is prompting the construction of energy-efficient buildings in the retail sector, propelling the Germany commercial construction market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.

KLEBL GmbH

KLEBL GmbH, a construction company, was established in 1890 and deals in commercial, prefabricated, and house construction, among others. The company, with its headquarters in Bayern, Germany, also provides their expertise in building materials trade and precast concrete elements.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, founded in 1873 with headquarters in Essen, Germany, is a technical oriented global infrastructure group that occupies leading positions in public-private partnerships, construction, and services.

LEONHARD WEISS-Group

LEONHARD WEISS-Group, founded in 1900 and based in Goppingen, Germany, is known for offering services for railway construction, road and network construction, and restoration of monuments, among others.

Other Germany commercial construction market players include AUG. PRIEN GmbH, STRABAG International GmbH, GOLDBECK GmbH, Dechant Hoch- Und Ingenieurbau GmbH, Gottlob Brodbeck GmbH Co. KG, Josef Pfaffinger Bauunternehmung GmbH, and Ed. Zueblin AG, among others.

