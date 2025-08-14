The combined investment from the two banks totals €64 million ($74. 7 million) and will be put towards the development of two new solar farms in Lithuania each with a capacity of 91 MW. The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and German bank NORD/LB have signed financing agreements with Vilnius-based renewable energy company Green Genius to support the development of two solar parks in Lithuania. The total funding package totals €64 million ($74. 7 million), consisting of €28 million from NIB under the InvestEU programme and €36 million from NORD/LB. The funding will be allocated to two new 91 MW solar ...

