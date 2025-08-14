Workplace Safety Market worth $38.55 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Workplace Safety Market size is projected to grow from USD 19.64 billion in 2025 to USD 38.55 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by a combination of stricter regulatory mandates, increased awareness of worker well-being, and the integration of next-generation safety technologies. In 2025, organizations are increasingly investing in AI-powered safety monitoring systems, wearable devices, and predictive analytics platforms to proactively identify risks, reduce incidents, and enhance real-time decision-making.

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2019-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 19.64 billion

USD 19.64 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 38.55 billion

USD 38.55 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 14.4%

14.4% Segments covered: Offering, System, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

Offering, System, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Region Highlight: Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rising emphasis on ESG compliance, along with the surge in digital transformation across hazardous industries like manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, and construction, is also propelling demand. Furthermore, high-profile incidents and a growing focus on mental health and ergonomic safety have pushed enterprises to adopt holistic safety frameworks that address both physical and psychological hazards.

Based on the hardware, the safety sensors segment accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

In the Workplace Safety Market, the safety sensors segment is estimated to account for the largest share within the hardware category. These sensors are critical for identifying hazardous conditions such as gas leaks, fire, temperature spikes, and proximity risks. Their integration with automated systems enhances real-time decision-making and reduces incident response times. The growing use of AI and IoT further expands the functionality and demand for smart sensors across industrial environments.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is estimated to dominate in terms of market size during the forecast period. Cloud-based workplace safety solutions offer scalability, remote access, and centralized data management, making them ideal for large, distributed enterprises. They enable real-time reporting, predictive analytics, and seamless updates without a heavy on-premises infrastructure. With the increasing adoption of hybrid work models and digital safety platforms, cloud deployment continues to gain traction.

By region, Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by stringent regulatory frameworks, increasing emphasis on occupational health and safety, and a mature industrial base across the region. The European Union's strong commitment to worker welfare and stringent enforcement of workplace safety standards are prompting organizations to invest in advanced safety solutions. The rise in automation, digitalization, and integration of Industry 4.0 technologies in manufacturing and logistics sectors is creating further demand for compliance and safety systems. Additionally, government-backed initiatives such as the EU Strategic Framework on Health and Safety at Work 2021-2027 are encouraging the adoption of proactive safety measures, including digital risk monitoring, predictive analytics, and employee well-being programs. These factors are collectively driving sustained growth in the Workplace Safety Market across Europe.

Top Key Companies in Workplace Safety Market:

IBM (US), Honeywell (US), 3M (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Appian (US), Microsoft (US), Bosch (Germany), Cority (Canada), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Intelex (Canada), HCL Technologies (India), HSI (US), Vector Solutions (US), Quartex (Australia), Arventa (Australia), AWS (US), Hitachi Solutions (Japan), Damotech (Canada), EHS Insights (US), EcoOnline (Norway), Aatmunn (US), StrongArm Tech (US), Kinetic (US), Benchmark Gensuite (US), and Intenseye (US) are the key players in the Workplace Safety Market.

