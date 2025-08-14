Laser Photonics Launches One-Year Integrated Media Partnership with New to The Street

Comprehensive campaign features long-form national TV interviews as sponsored programming, monthly earned media, high-frequency commercials, and iconic outdoor advertising

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser technologies for marking, cutting, and cleaning applications, today announced a one-year strategic media partnership with New to The Street, one of the most recognized business television brands in the United States.

The program delivers predictable, high-impact brand visibility through a fully integrated, multi-channel approach, including:

Long-Form National TV Interviews - In-depth biographical segments airing as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television .

Monthly Earned Media Coverage - Editorial distribution to major network affiliates including ABC, NBC, and CBS.

High-Frequency TV Commercials - Market-hours placements across leading financial networks to target decision-makers and investors.

Iconic Outdoor Advertising - Premium billboard rotations in Times Square and other high-visibility financial district locations.

New to The Street Co-Founder and CEO Vince Caruso stated:

"Our platform is built to create consistent and measurable market awareness. By pairing long-form national TV coverage with earned media momentum, commercial scale, and outdoor dominance, we're giving Laser Photonics an unparalleled visibility advantage in its category."

The first New to The Street segment featuring Laser Photonics will debut in August, with ongoing broadcast dates, billboard rotations, and media pickups announced throughout the year.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://laserphotonics.com.

About New to The Street

Since 2009, New to The Street has been producing and broadcasting sponsored programming on national television networks, including Bloomberg and Fox Business, reaching over 240 million homes weekly. The show's multi-platform approach integrates national TV interviews, earned media distribution, YouTube broadcasts to more than 3.19 million subscribers, and iconic outdoor advertising. Learn more at www.newtothestreet.com.

