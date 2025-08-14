Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of Canada's first Double Inverse Levered Single Stock ETFs:

SavvyShort (-2X) NVDA ETF (TSX: NVDD)

SavvyShort (-2X) TSLA ETF (TSX: TSLD)





These ETFs seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to two times the inverse (-2X) the daily return (on a percentage basis) of the respective common stock. The ETFs do not hedge their exposure to the U.S. dollar. The ETFs only trade in Canadian Dollars.

These new ETFs offer active Canadian investors a Canadian-domiciled, TSX-listed solution-trading in Canadian dollars-that enables them to tactically position their portfolios around company-specific news, technical signals, market events, or fundamental price outlooks.

With this launch, LongPoint continues to establish itself as a leader in innovative ETF solutions. The company entered the levered ETF market in December 2024 with its crude oil and natural gas ETFs, followed in May 2025 with the launch of Canada's first triple levered index ETFs, followed in June 2025 with the launch of Canada's first double levered single stock ETFs.

