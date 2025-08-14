Control Valve Market worth $13.30 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The control valve market is projected to grow from USD 10.42 billion in 2025 to USD 13.30 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The control valve market is experiencing steady growth, supported by the increasing implementation of automation technologies and a heightened focus on energy efficiency within industrial operations. The integration of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and predictive maintenance features is enhancing the functionality of modern control valves by enabling real-time monitoring, minimizing downtime, and improving process performance. Key industries such as oil & gas, power generation, and water treatment are progressively adopting these technologies to comply with environmental regulations and enhance operational efficiency. This transition toward intelligent flow control systems is influencing market dynamics and driving product development.

Control Valve Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 10.42 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 13.30 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Material, Type, Size, Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Unexpected operational halts caused by valve malfunctions or failures Key Market Opportunities Requirement for replacing obsolete valves and embracing intelligent valve solutions Key Market Drivers Growth of industrial automation and smart manufacturing

Rotary valves accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Rotary valves led the control valve market in 2024, primarily due to their robust performance in high-precision applications and their ability to handle a wide range of pressures and temperatures. Their widespread adoption across critical industries such as oil & gas, petrochemicals, and power generation is being reinforced by ongoing investments in energy infrastructure and refinery modernization projects. Additionally, recent advancements in rotary valve design, such as smart sensors for diagnostics and predictive maintenance, are further increasing in process optimization, reducing downtime, and enhancing safety in demanding industrial environments.

>6"-25" control valve to record highest CAGR during forecast period.

Control valves sized between >6" and 25" are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is driven by the scaling up of industrial facilities and large-scale pipeline infrastructure, particularly in energy-intensive sectors. These valves are critical for applications involving high flow rates and demanding operating conditions, such as thermal power plants, refineries, and large municipal water systems. The increasing focus on plant automation, combined with global trends toward energy transition and decarbonization, is boosting demand for larger, more advanced control valves capable of seamless integration with digital control systems.

Pulp & paper segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period.

The pulp & paper industry is anticipated to be the fastest-growing end user segment for control valves, owing to its ongoing efforts to modernize production processes and meet stringent environmental regulations. As manufacturers seek to reduce emissions, water usage, and energy consumption, the deployment of advanced flow control systems has become essential. Industry-wide adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-enabled control valves is facilitating real-time process monitoring and remote diagnostics, thereby improving efficiency and ensuring sustainability. This trend is particularly pronounced in North America and Europe, where green manufacturing initiatives are accelerating the shift toward intelligent valve systems.

Asia Pacific to witness highest CAGR in control valve market from 2025 to 2030.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the control valve industry between 2025 and 2030, supported by rapid urbanization, increased energy consumption, and large-scale infrastructure projects in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Growth is also being spurred by rising investments in smart manufacturing, the expansion of renewable energy installations, and government-led initiatives for industrial automation. Furthermore, domestic industries are increasingly adopting intelligent control valves embedded with AI and IoT capabilities to improve asset performance and reduce operational risks, making Asia Pacific a key hub for advanced flow control solutions during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the control valve companies include Emerson Electric Co. (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), IMI (UK), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Valmet (Finland), SLB (US), Spirax Sarco Limited (US), Crane Company (US), KITZ Corporation (Japan), and Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

