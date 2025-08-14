Third Point Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/02/2026

(the "Company")

14 August 2025

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

The Company announces the following changes to its Board of Directors and Committee appointments following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting.

Resignations:

Mr Huw Evans has resigned from the Board and from his role as Chair of the Audit Committee, with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

Mrs Claire Whittet has resigned from the Board and from her roles as Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

The Board extends their warm thanks and appreciation to Mr Evans and Mrs Whittet for their valuable contributions during their tenure.

Appointments:

Following these resignations, for the interim period until completion of the Company's acquisition of Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC ("the "Acquisition"), the Board has appointed Mr Richard Boléat as both the Chair of the Audit Committee and the Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, and also as Senior Independent Director, with immediate effect.

As set out in the circular published by the Company on 25 July 2025, the structure of the Board will be updated effective upon completion of the Acquisition. This will include Mr Dimitri Goulandris becoming Chairman of the Board, and the appointment of Mr Gary Dombowsky as Chief Executive Officer and Mr Josh Targoff and Ms Luana Majdalani as Non-Executive Directors.

The Company also intends to update the structure and composition of its Board Committees effective upon completion of the Acquisition. The Company will provide further information on such updates once arrangements have been finalised in the prospectus to be published shortly prior to completion of the Acquisition.

Biography of Richard Boléat:

Richard Boléat was born in Jersey in 1963. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, having trained with Coopers & Lybrand in Jersey and the United Kingdom. After qualifying in 1986, he subsequently worked in the Middle East, Africa and the UK for a number of commercial and financial services groups before returning to Jersey in 1991. He was formerly a Principal of Channel House Financial Services Group from 1996 until its acquisition by Capita Group plc ("Capita") in September 2005. Richard led Capita's financial services client practice in Jersey until September 2007, when he left to establish Governance Partners LLP, an independent corporate governance practice.

His current relevant experience includes acting as audit committee chairman of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, and audit committee chairman of Odin Re Limited, a Bermuda domiciled Class 3A reinsurance company regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

He is regulated in his personal capacity by the Jersey Financial Services Commission

