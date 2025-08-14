Gentari Renewables Australia is developing 243 MW of solar alongside 172 MW/409 MWh of battery energy storage in the state of New South Wales. The project is scheduled to begin commercial operations in early 2027. Gentari Renewables Australia has broken ground on the Maryvale Solar & Energy Storage project in New South Wales, Australia. The project will include 243 MW of solar capacity and a 172 MW/409 MWh battery energy storage system. The company, a subsidiary of Malaysia's state-owned oil and gas company Petronas, is building the project on a 360-hectare site in central western New South Wales. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...