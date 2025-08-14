Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 17:14 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Official Auctions Inc: Vintage Treasures & Rare Collectibles Headline Upcoming Shawnee, KS Auction

Official Auctions Inc. Gives Rare CollectiblesOpportunity For Buyers

SHAWNEE, KS / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Collectors, history buffs, and treasure hunters will have the chance to own a piece of the past at a remarkable Personal Property Auction in Shawnee, Kansas. Hosted online, this auction showcases an extraordinary assortment of vintage toys, collectibles, and unique items spanning decades of history and craftsmanship.

Benz Estate

Benz Estate
Collage of lots

Featured Highlights:

Rare Vintage Toys: Steiff 1950s wheeled horse, 1920s Boycraft pressed steel steamroller, and a 1977 Kenner Star Wars Darth Vader and Stormtroopers set.

Classic Brands: Fisher-Price, Marx, Wyandotte, Dinky, plus Hummel figurines, Longaberger baskets, and Precious Moments.

Home Décor & Furnishings: Vintage Hamilton Beach shake blender, Crosley limited edition radio, decorative clocks, vases, and more.

Automotive & Tools: Ford Country Squire family wagon, International Cub Low-boy 154 tractor, Craftsman power tools, air compressor, Atlas Champion spark plug service machine.

"This auction is like stepping into a time capsule," said a representative from Official Auctions Inc. "From beloved childhood toys to rare collectibles, there's truly something for everyone-whether you're a serious collector or simply looking for something unique."

Bidders can preview the full catalog and place bids online at https://bids.oaikc.com/auctions/43485-benz-estate. The auction offers a wide range of items appealing to multiple interests, including antique furniture, military memorabilia, sports collectibles, and one-of-a-kind household finds.

Auction Details:

Location: Shawnee, Kansas (online bidding only)

Preview & Pickup: Details available on the auction website

Bidding: Now open online at the link above

Closing: September 1, 2025 | 6:00 PM

Don't miss this chance to own a rare collectible, rediscover a childhood favorite, or find that one-of-a-kind piece you didn't even know you were looking for.

Contact Information

Miranda Adams
Chief Marking Officer
miranda@marknetalliance.com
2179310133

.

SOURCE: Official Auctions Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vintage-treasures-and-rare-collectibles-headline-upcoming-shawne-1060455

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.