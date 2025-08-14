Official Auctions Inc: Vintage Treasures & Rare Collectibles Headline Upcoming Shawnee, KS Auction

Official Auctions Inc. Gives Rare CollectiblesOpportunity For Buyers

SHAWNEE, KS / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Collectors, history buffs, and treasure hunters will have the chance to own a piece of the past at a remarkable Personal Property Auction in Shawnee, Kansas. Hosted online, this auction showcases an extraordinary assortment of vintage toys, collectibles, and unique items spanning decades of history and craftsmanship.

Benz Estate

Collage of lots

Featured Highlights:

Rare Vintage Toys: Steiff 1950s wheeled horse, 1920s Boycraft pressed steel steamroller, and a 1977 Kenner Star Wars Darth Vader and Stormtroopers set.

Classic Brands: Fisher-Price, Marx, Wyandotte, Dinky, plus Hummel figurines, Longaberger baskets, and Precious Moments.

Home Décor & Furnishings: Vintage Hamilton Beach shake blender, Crosley limited edition radio, decorative clocks, vases, and more.

Automotive & Tools: Ford Country Squire family wagon, International Cub Low-boy 154 tractor, Craftsman power tools, air compressor, Atlas Champion spark plug service machine.

"This auction is like stepping into a time capsule," said a representative from Official Auctions Inc. "From beloved childhood toys to rare collectibles, there's truly something for everyone-whether you're a serious collector or simply looking for something unique."

Bidders can preview the full catalog and place bids online at https://bids.oaikc.com/auctions/43485-benz-estate. The auction offers a wide range of items appealing to multiple interests, including antique furniture, military memorabilia, sports collectibles, and one-of-a-kind household finds.

Auction Details:

Location: Shawnee, Kansas (online bidding only)

Preview & Pickup: Details available on the auction website

Bidding: Now open online at the link above

Closing: September 1, 2025 | 6:00 PM

Don't miss this chance to own a rare collectible, rediscover a childhood favorite, or find that one-of-a-kind piece you didn't even know you were looking for.

SOURCE: Official Auctions Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vintage-treasures-and-rare-collectibles-headline-upcoming-shawne-1060455