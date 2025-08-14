A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Victory+, KDFW FOX 4, and KDFI More 27 Expand Partnership to Deliver More Dallas Stars Action for 2025-2026 Season

17 Total Broadcasts, Including Regular-Season and Preseason Games, will air on the stations in addition to streaming on Victory+

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Victory+ is excited to announce a new broadcast partnership with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27, bringing more Dallas Stars action to local TV viewers as the team builds from a spectacular 24/25 season. The arrangement will see a total of 17 Dallas Stars NHL games, including 15 regular-season games and 2 preseason matchups, airing across the local stations, giving Stars fans more ways to join in the action.

KDFW FOX 4 will air 9 games, and KDFI More 27 will air 8 games, with exact matchups and dates to be confirmed.

As Victory+ approaches its one - year anniversary , Texas sports fans have much to celebrate as, in addition to streaming Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers games, Victory+ recently announced the addition of Texas High School Football , including a game of the week and the State Championships for free.

"More access to more fans is at the core of what Victory+ offers, and we're thrilled to expand our relationship with FOX 4 and KDFI to offer 17 Dallas Stars games to the local community," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC, parent company of Victory+. "This collaboration helps bring the excitement of Stars hockey into fans' homes, and we're proud to offer this as we continue to grow and engage with our audience."

"Following the success of last season's partnership with Victory+, we are pleased that this season we can provide local fans with the chance to see significantly more Stars action," said Jeff Gurley, SVP and General Manager of KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27. "This is a natural addition to our already strong coverage of the team, in an effort to serve the passionate Dallas hockey community who deserve s it."

"We're excited to see the Stars' continued success on Victory+ and to expand access for our fans in Dallas," added Brad Alberts, President & CEO of the Dallas Stars. "Working with FOX 4 and KDFI gives our fans another platform to catch our games, and we're thrilled to continue growing our audience together."

This new deal reinforces the commitment to offering local viewers enhanced access to premium sports content as the Dallas Stars aim for a strong season and a deep playoff run.

ABOUT APMC and Victory+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Texas Rangers. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

