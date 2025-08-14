Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
Onelife Fitness Announces $2 Million Renovation at Its Ballston Club in Arlington, Virginia

12,000 SQUARE FOOT EXPANSION TO DEBUT IN EARLY 2026

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Onelife Fitness, the health club pioneer known as the "best value in fitness" for its member focus, premium amenities, and affordable prices, announced today a $2 million expansion to the popular Onelife Fitness Ballston location at 4838 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22203.

With this imminent expansion, Onelife Fitness Ballston will extend into the space below the club and add 12,000 square feet. With a total of nearly 50,000 square feet of premium fitness space, the renovated club will include an enhanced recovery suite, an expansive strength training area, additional free weight space, expanded turf training area, and Jackson Clinics physical therapy center.

This development is part of a broader strategic growth plan that includes opening new clubs in existing and new geographies. In July, Onelife announced 15 new clubs in the Raleigh-Durham region of North Carolina.

In addition to new locations, Onelife Fitness is investing heavily in existing clubs. Over the past year, the company has introduced boutique-style offerings and holistic wellness services, including recovery suites, cutting-edge equipment, and extensive facility upgrades across its network.

Earlier this year, the Onelife Fitness Brambleton club in Northern Virginia completed a $2 million renovation and expansion, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from members. The Ballston expansion continues this commitment to providing premium amenities, innovative programs, and elevated experiences for every member.

Ori Gorfine, CEO of Onelife Fitness, said, "We are always searching for ways to improve our members' fitness experience. We are excited to better serve Arlingtonians with this expansion and renovation. Our headquarters and roots are in Northern Virginia, and we will keep demonstrating that commitment through investments like Onelife Fitness Ballston and other projects within the region. Onelife Fitness is more than a gym - we offer our members an array of fitness options, from strength training and cardio to classes, saltwater pools, and community building for people of all ages. No matter where someone is on their fitness journey, they will find something they love and want to be a part of at Onelife Fitness, because the best fitness plan is one that you enjoy!"

Onelife Fitness has 32 locations in the DMV region and will add Onelife Fitness Ashburn in 2026. Onelife Fitness' mission is to bring high-quality fitness to as many people and communities as possible by delivering state-of-the-art facilities, packed with premium amenities and services, and an incredibly welcoming community at affordable rates. To learn more about the Ballston club at https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/ballston.

Founded in 2011, Onelife Fitness develops welcoming and modern health clubs that deliver unparalleled value without compromising on amenities and service. Backed by Josh Harris's 26North, Onelife Fitness is expanding across the U.S. with a mission to democratize access to fitness and better health for all. With over 5,000 professional team members, Onelife Fitness has more than 70 locations open or on the way across WDC, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Alabama. Learn more at onelifefitness.com.

Contact Information:

Maeve Haynes
Senior Director of Marketing
maeve.haynes@onelifefitness.com
(571) 631-5991

.

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onelife-fitness-announces-2-million-renovation-at-its-ballston-c-1061118

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
