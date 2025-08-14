Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, August 20, after market closes. We remind all participants to connect through the telephone in order to ask questions.
Earnings Release
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Time: After Market Closes
Conference Call
Thursday, August 21, 2025
Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time
Executives
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations
To participate, please dial in
1-800-549-8228 (North America, Toll Free)
1-289-819-1520 (Other locations)
Conference ID: 15710
Webcast (click here)
Recording Playback Numbers
1-888-660-6264 (North America, Toll Free)
1-289-819-1325 (Other locations)
Playback Passcode: 15710 #
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2024, Corporación América Airports served 79.0 million passengers, 2.7% (or 0.4% excluding Natal) below the 81.1 million passengers served in 2023, and 6.2% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716