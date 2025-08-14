AI-ready API management company Tyk has announced the appointment of three new senior leaders, as it strengthens its support for banks in the US financial sector. The strategic appointments come as banks increasingly evolve their use of APIs towards monetization. Martin Buhr, Founder and CEO of Tyk, which specializes in providing practical blueprints for integrating AI in a way that's well-governed, efficient, and future-ready, explains:

Tyk scales up in US financial sector

"Just a couple of years ago, banks were coming to us focused on basic authentication and control requests. Now, it's becoming the norm for them to use APIs to underpin new monetization strategies, as well as seamless regulatory compliance. We've helped leading global banks make the change and are excited to have three API industry veterans Mark Gurvis, Laura Heritage and Kuldeepak Angrish on board to deliver even deeper sector expertise to our clients."

The three senior appointments will accelerate Tyk's growth in the financial services sector, as the company supports leading financial institutions to monetize API access and assert more control over digital distribution. Having worked with top-tier banks, insurers, and fintechs on platform modernization and integration initiatives, the three new hires bring extensive experience of the intersection of API strategy and financial infrastructure.

Mark Gurvis joins as VP Sales Americas. An API management industry stalwart with a proven record of success, he was a key contributor to growth at Apigee, leading to its acquisition, and to enterprise API management, industry transformation and growth strategy at Rapid. He comments:

"The world's largest banks are evolving their business models rapidly to embrace API monetization while seamlessly fulfilling their regulatory compliance obligations. A strategic approach to operationalizing APIs is at the forefront of enabling this, as well as ensuring banks are AI-ready. I'm excited to be working with Tyk to support the world's leading banks in this shift."

Laura Heritage takes up the position of API Strategist, Financial Services with Tyk, bringing deep financial services industry knowledge to the role. Founder and President of Openfinity, which helped financial services professionals navigate the open finance and AI landscape, her experience of API strategy, financial services innovation and marketplace ecosystems will be invaluable to Tyk clients. Laura comments:

"Financial institutions are rethinking APIs. They're no longer just technical interfaces but commercially valuable products in their own right. This requires a new focus on their strategic importance, as well as the security and compliance implications of this evolution. As this shift towards monetization drives demand for governance-first API platforms, I'm delighted to be delivering agile, scalable and innovative solutions as part of the Tyk team."

Kuldeepak Angrish, a technical strategy and implementation expert with over a decade of experience in API management, takes up the role of Solutions Architect with Tyk. His focus is on helping organizations leverage Tyk's technology to monetize, while boosting customer experiences and ensuring compliance all with an awareness of the need for AI-readiness. Kuldeepak comments:

"Banks are increasingly treating APIs as critical business assets. I'm thrilled to be supporting them to do so at Tyk, delivering the technical fluency needed to help financial institutions modernize their API infrastructure and unlock its full value."

Tyk already partners with leading global institutions including Barclays, NatWest, Capital One, TAB Bank, and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU), helping them govern and scale their APIs on a platform built for the AI-ready era. Positioned at the forefront of the contemporary API solutions market, and free of the limitations that legacy API management platforms face within financial services, Tyk delivers crucial agility, efficiency and compliance support. Its expanded US team will deepen partnerships across the financial services sector, supporting customers to monetize, secure and scale their APIs in line with emerging commercial and compliance priorities.

About Tyk

Tyk was founded in 2016 with a mission to connect every system in the world. Today, leading global businesses choose Tyk to deliver exceptional API experiences across every sector and every continent. In the financial services industry alone, Tyk powers 100 million people's financial transactions daily.

www.tyk.io

