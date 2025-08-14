A PHP 4. 4 billion ($77. 5 billion) project finance loan facility is supporting the development of the 125 MW Citicore Solar Pangasinan project, with construction scheduled for completion by the end of this year. Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC), Security Bank Corp. , and Security Bank Capital Investment Corp. has signed a PHP 4. 4 billion project finance loan facility for a 125 MW solar project in the Philippines. CREC is building the Citicore Solar Pangasinan project in Santa Barbara on the island of Luzon. The Philippines' Department of Energy (DOE) issued the project a Certificate of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...