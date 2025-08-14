Next Dynamics, Inc.: Next Dynamics Completes Acquisition of Integrated Launcher Solutions Inc.

Strategic transaction adds three proprietary defense systems to Next Dynamics' portfolio, strengthens U.S. federal and military relationships, and accelerates entry into the $17.9 billion less-lethal weapons market.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Next Dynamics (OTC:NEXD) ("Next Dynamics" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Integrated Launcher Solutions Inc. ("ILS"), a privately held defense technology company with operations in Houston, Texas, and Ontario, Canada.

With the transaction now closed, Next Dynamics has fully integrated ILS's portfolio of three proprietary systems into its product line:

ThunderStrike - A next-generation remote weapon station (RWS) designed for versatility across stationary, manned, and unmanned platforms including land vehicles, maritime vessels, and aircraft. The system supports multiple weapons platforms already in service with militaries worldwide. QUAD40 - A 40MM multi-munition launcher capable of deploying any type of 40MM round, including advanced anti-drone munitions. Originally developed for perimeter defense, the QUAD40 has expanded into anti-drone applications and has drawn significant interest from the maritime sector for crew and cargo security. First Solution - A shoulder-fired 40MM launcher optimized for less-lethal deployment. This system will spearhead Next Dynamics' entry into the growing global less-lethal weapons market, projected to reach $17.94 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2032.

Both the ThunderStrike and QUAD40 systems have been well received by U.S. Federal agencies and military units, resulting in scheduled demonstrations later this year and in 2026, including participation in a major invitation-only international defense event.

Greg Sullivan, CEO of ILS, commented:

"Joining forces with Next Dynamics gives us the scale, resources, and global reach to accelerate deployment of our systems worldwide. The interest in our technology has been significant, and now we have a clear path to manufacturing and opening new markets beyond North America."

Strategic Impact

The completed acquisition expands Next Dynamics' defense and security product portfolio, strengthens its entry into the rapidly growing less-lethal segment, and broadens its market presence in both domestic and international arenas. ILS's experienced management team and deep relationships within law enforcement and defense sectors are expected to accelerate commercialization efforts.

About Integrated Launcher Solutions (ILS)

Founded in 2015, ILS develops advanced defense systems designed to protect military personnel and first responders by enabling engagement from a safe distance. Leveraging decades of operational experience, ILS addresses modern security challenges through innovation and precision engineering.

About Next Dynamics

Next Dynamics is a defense and security technology company focused on delivering innovative, high-performance solutions to military, law enforcement, and security markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, future product development, market expansion, and growth projections. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, the ability to successfully integrate operations, market acceptance of new products, changes in government regulations, and geopolitical conditions. Next Dynamics undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

