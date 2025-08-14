Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 17:38 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JNS Next: Hayfork, California Launches World's First Cannabis-Forward Destination Brand: "Adventure Grows in Hayfork"

In a groundbreaking move for tourism and cannabis culture, Hayfork, a remote mountain town in California's famed Emerald Triangle, has launched the world's first cannabis-forward destination brand: Adventure Grows in Hayfork

HAYFORK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / In a groundbreaking move for tourism and cannabis culture, Hayfork, a remote mountain town in California's famed Emerald Triangle, has launched the world's first cannabis-forward destination brand: Adventure Grows in Hayfork.

Visit Hayfork: Adventure Grows In Hayfork

Visit Hayfork: Adventure Grows In Hayfork
World's First Cannabis-Forward Destination Brand

This bold initiative puts cannabis front and center in the story of a place known for its deep roots in craft cultivation, regenerative agriculture, and rural community life. Located in Trinity County, Hayfork is now inviting travelers to discover a destination where adventure, wellness, and cannabis culture grow side by side.

A Small Town with a Big Legacy

As part of California's legendary Emerald Triangle, the world's most iconic cannabis-growing region comprised of Trinity, Humboldt, and Mendocino Counties, Hayfork has long been a hidden gem. Now, with the launch of its new tourism brand, it proudly steps into the spotlight.

"Cannabis is who we are. It's not just a crop, it's part of our community identity," said Dana Hauser, President of the Hayfork Chamber of Commerce. "We're proud to be the first destination in the world to feature the cannabis plant in our official brand and logo. This is about honoring our history, our values, and our future."

What Visitors Can Expect

Adventure Grows in Hayfork offers a fresh model for rural, nature-rich, cannabis-integrated tourism. Visitors can explore:

  • Regenerative Cannabis Farms - Meet legacy growers, tour sun-grown farms, and learn the story behind some of the most unique cannabis genetics in the world.

  • Outdoor Escapes - Hike to Hayfork Bally for panoramic views of the Klamath Mountains, cast a line in Ewing Reservoir, or cool off in Hayfork Creek.

  • Local Flavor - Savor Hmong cuisine, meet artists and herbalists, and experience authentic small-town celebrations like the Harvest Festival and Trinity County Fair.

  • Wellness & Retreat - Unplug beneath starlit skies, breathe in the forest air, and reconnect with nature in a quiet, peaceful setting.

A Model for the Future of Cannabis Travel

Recognized as a Cultural Landmark destination along The Cannabis Trail, Hayfork is now leading the next wave of travel innovation by embracing cannabis not as a novelty, but as a core cultural asset. From legacy genetics to local storytelling, this new brand offers a blueprint for communities that want to honor their agricultural history while inviting the world to visit.

Whether you're canna-curious, a cultural explorer, or a nature-loving adventurer, Hayfork offers a rare opportunity to experience a destination where cannabis and community are deeply, proudly intertwined.

Plan Your Trip

For more information, visit VisitHayfork.org and discover where adventure grows from the ground up.

Contact Information

Dana Hauser
President, Hayfork Chamber
hayforkchamber@gmail.com
(530) 628-0150

.

SOURCE: JNS Next



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/hayfork-california-launches-worlds-first-cannabis-forward-destination-brand-%22adventure-grows-1061142

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.