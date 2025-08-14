JNS Next: Hayfork, California Launches World's First Cannabis-Forward Destination Brand: "Adventure Grows in Hayfork"

In a groundbreaking move for tourism and cannabis culture, Hayfork, a remote mountain town in California's famed Emerald Triangle, has launched the world's first cannabis-forward destination brand: Adventure Grows in Hayfork

HAYFORK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / In a groundbreaking move for tourism and cannabis culture, Hayfork, a remote mountain town in California's famed Emerald Triangle, has launched the world's first cannabis-forward destination brand: Adventure Grows in Hayfork .

Visit Hayfork: Adventure Grows In Hayfork

World's First Cannabis-Forward Destination Brand

This bold initiative puts cannabis front and center in the story of a place known for its deep roots in craft cultivation, regenerative agriculture, and rural community life. Located in Trinity County, Hayfork is now inviting travelers to discover a destination where adventure, wellness, and cannabis culture grow side by side.

A Small Town with a Big Legacy

As part of California's legendary Emerald Triangle, the world's most iconic cannabis-growing region comprised of Trinity, Humboldt, and Mendocino Counties, Hayfork has long been a hidden gem. Now, with the launch of its new tourism brand, it proudly steps into the spotlight.

"Cannabis is who we are. It's not just a crop, it's part of our community identity," said Dana Hauser, President of the Hayfork Chamber of Commerce. "We're proud to be the first destination in the world to feature the cannabis plant in our official brand and logo. This is about honoring our history, our values, and our future."

What Visitors Can Expect

Adventure Grows in Hayfork offers a fresh model for rural, nature-rich, cannabis-integrated tourism. Visitors can explore:

Regenerative Cannabis Farms - Meet legacy growers, tour sun-grown farms, and learn the story behind some of the most unique cannabis genetics in the world.

Outdoor Escapes - Hike to Hayfork Bally for panoramic views of the Klamath Mountains, cast a line in Ewing Reservoir, or cool off in Hayfork Creek.

Local Flavor - Savor Hmong cuisine, meet artists and herbalists, and experience authentic small-town celebrations like the Harvest Festival and Trinity County Fair.

Wellness & Retreat - Unplug beneath starlit skies, breathe in the forest air, and reconnect with nature in a quiet, peaceful setting.

A Model for the Future of Cannabis Travel

Recognized as a Cultural Landmark destination along The Cannabis Trail, Hayfork is now leading the next wave of travel innovation by embracing cannabis not as a novelty, but as a core cultural asset. From legacy genetics to local storytelling, this new brand offers a blueprint for communities that want to honor their agricultural history while inviting the world to visit.

Whether you're canna-curious, a cultural explorer, or a nature-loving adventurer, Hayfork offers a rare opportunity to experience a destination where cannabis and community are deeply, proudly intertwined.

Plan Your Trip

For more information, visit VisitHayfork.org and discover where adventure grows from the ground up.

SOURCE: JNS Next

