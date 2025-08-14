TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In furtherance of the re-brand announced on February 5, 2025, Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin and the world's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, today announced it has changed its legal name from MicroStrategy Incorporated to "Strategy Inc", effective August 11, 2025. The Company's securities listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market continue to trade under their ticker symbols: MSTR (Class A common stock), STRK (8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock), STRF (10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock), STRD (10.00% Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock), and STRC (Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock). CUSIP numbers also remain unchanged. The name change does not affect the Company's corporate structure.About StrategyStrategy Inc (Nasdaq: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.Strategy, MicroStrategy, Intelligence Everywhere, are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategy.com.ContactsStrategyShirish JajodiaCorporate Treasurerir@strategy.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250814782361/en/