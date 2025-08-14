MSV, Inc.: Rythmia Life Advancement Center Launches RLife App's Module for Plant Medicine Preparation

A First-of-Its-Kind Digital Companion to Support Guests in Preparing for Transformational Healing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Rythmia Life Advancement Center , the world's premier medically licensed plant medicine retreat, proudly announces the launch of the free RLife Preparation Module App, a groundbreaking digital tool designed to support guests in the crucial four-week preparation period before working with plant medicine.

Recognizing that the healing journey begins long before arrival, this innovative app offers structured guidance to help guests mentally, physically, and spiritually prepare for their ayahuasca experience, ensuring they receive the deepest benefits from their time at Rythmia.

A New Standard in Plant Medicine Preparation

The RLife Preparation Module App provides expert-led education, community connection, and personalized support to empower participants every step of the way.

Key Features of the RLife Preparation Module App:

Twelve Expert-Led Video Modules covering essential topics such as physical readiness, emotional preparation, dietary guidelines, deepening intentions, and understanding the purge process.

Weekly Live Zoom Sessions with experienced facilitators to provide personalized guidance and answer questions.

Personalized Intentions Tracker to help guests set, refine, and revisit their intentions throughout their journey.

Direct Access to Rythmia's Online Preparation Guide, offering comprehensive resources on travel, packing, and key contacts.

Introduction to the Rythmia Team, including 15 staff welcome videos and a special message from founder Gerard (Gerry) Powell.

A Commitment to Transformational Healing

"This app is a game-changer, giving our guests the tools they need to approach their plant medicine journey with clarity, confidence, and openness. We believe this level of preparation sets a new standard in the space of plant medicine healing," said Gerard Armond Powell, founder of Rythmia Life Advancement Center.

The RLife Preparation Module App is now available free for all booked guests, reinforcing Rythmia's dedication to providing the most comprehensive and supportive plant medicine experience in the world.

About Rythmia Life Advancement Center

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is a world-renowned medically licensed healing center that integrates the time-honored wisdom of plant medicine with a modern approach to create an effective pathway to lasting personal change.

Since 2016, over 17,000 guests have completed the Rythmia Way program, a proprietary system anchored in three core intentions, with 98% reporting healing and profound shifts in their perspectives, relationships, and overall well-being. Medically licensed, Rythmia provides the highest standards of safety and care within its stunning setting, complete with premium accommodations and amenities, in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit www.rythmia.com/ .

