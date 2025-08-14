New Payment Methods Give Game Developers Localized, Mobile-First Checkout Options In Spain, Sweden, And Italy

Xsolla, a global commerce company helping developers launch, grow and monetize their games, announces today the expansion of its payments solution across Europe with the launch of new regionally preferred methods: Bizum in Spain, Swish in Sweden, and Satispay in Italy. These integrations via Xsolla Pay Station enable game developers and publishers to offer secure, seamless, and familiar checkout flows across three of the region's fastest-growing digital economies.

The European gaming market is expected to generate nearly $85 billion in 2025 and grow to over $112 billion by 2029. As mobile and app-native payment preferences continue to rise globally, players are increasingly demanding fast, secure, and culturally aligned payment options. Bizum, Swish, and Satispay represent the top regional methods in their respective markets, reflecting the shift toward trusted, bank-connected, and frictionless payments.

Key benefits of the Payments in Europe expansion include:

Trusted Local Payment Methods: With this expansion, Xsolla Pay Station now supports Bizum, Swish, and Satispay, growing a portfolio of regionally relevant solutions. Bizum (Spain): Over 28 million active users and over 80 million monthly transactions. Originally a peer-to-peer platform, Bizum now supports payments in physical stores and on social media. Swish (Sweden): Used by ~8.5 million Swedes (over 39% of checkout payments), processing 1.0 B+ transactions in 2023 across personal and business use cases. Satispay (Italy): Exceeds 5.3 million users and partners with 380,000+ merchants. Experiencing 30% YoY growth and expanding into new financial services across multiple European markets.

With this expansion, Xsolla Pay Station now supports Bizum, Swish, and Satispay, growing a portfolio of regionally relevant solutions. Familiar Checkout Experiences: All supported APMs use QR-based flows. On a desktop, users simply scan the code with their phone and confirm in the app. On mobile, users are redirected to the corresponding app for quick and easy payment.

All supported APMs use QR-based flows. On a desktop, users simply scan the code with their phone and confirm in the app. On mobile, users are redirected to the corresponding app for quick and easy payment. Expanded Regional Reach By integrating popular local payment methods, developers can better serve players in Spain, Sweden, and Italy, three major European gaming hubs. In Spain, Bizum captures approximately 15% of the digital payment market. In Sweden, Swish accounts for around 17%, while in Italy, Satispay holds roughly 5%.

By integrating popular local payment methods, developers can better serve players in Spain, Sweden, and Italy, three major European gaming hubs. In Spain, Bizum captures approximately 15% of the digital payment market. In Sweden, Swish accounts for around 17%, while in Italy, Satispay holds roughly 5%. Mobile-Optimized, Secure Flow s: Built for a mobile-first experience-players are seamlessly redirected to their trusted payment apps to confirm purchases with just a tap. Bizum is integrated into major Spanish banking apps, eliminating the need for extra downloads. Swish delivers a clean, fast interface across Android and iOS, backed by Sweden's top banks. Satispay bypasses traditional card networks, providing a private and efficient flow that does not require the sharing of card or bank details.

Built for a mobile-first experience-players are seamlessly redirected to their trusted payment apps to confirm purchases with just a tap. Bizum is integrated into major Spanish banking apps, eliminating the need for extra downloads. Swish delivers a clean, fast interface across Android and iOS, backed by Sweden's top banks. Satispay bypasses traditional card networks, providing a private and efficient flow that does not require the sharing of card or bank details. Localized Language Support: Each checkout flow is localized in the player's native language, ensuring a clear, intuitive, and frictionless experience.

"In Europe's diverse and rapidly evolving payment landscape, localization isn't optional; it's essential," said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. "By adding support for Bizum, Swish, and Satispay, we're giving developers the tools to succeed across key European markets."

To learn more or activate these European payment methods for your game, get started https://publisher.xsolla.com/.

For a complete list of enhancements and developer tools, visit: xsolla.pro/rws25paymentsineu

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

