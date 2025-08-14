Anzeige
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: A3DHB1 | ISIN: DK0061686714 | Ticker-Symbol: XH0
München
14.08.25 | 08:04
11,840 Euro
-0,50 % -0,060
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRODRENE A&O JOHANSEN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRODRENE A&O JOHANSEN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,64011,74019:23
14.08.2025 18:00 Uhr
Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S: Interim Report Q2 2025

2025.08.14

Interim Report 2nd quarter 2025

In the second quarter of 2025, AO achieved revenue of DKK 1,497m, EBITDA of DKK 93m, and EBT of DKK 53m. Revenue development was well in line with expectations.

A high level of activity resulted in both organic and acquisitive growth. With one fewer working day in the quarter, like-for-like sales maintained the momentum from the first quarter of 2025. Organic revenue growth, adjusted for acquisitions and the number of working days, was 9.1% for the quarter. Reported revenue growth was 15.0%.

Financial highlights (DKKm) Q2 2025Q2 2024H1 2025H1 2024
Net Revenue 1,496.71,301.8 2,982.8 2,552.8
Gross Margin 358.9296.3714.8 589.2
EBITDA 93.275.1186.7 143.3
EBT 52.637.7102.6 71.9
Key ratios (%)
Revenue Growth Rate 15.02.8 16.8 (4.4)
Gross Margin 24.022.8 24.0 23.1
EBITDA Margin 6.25.8 6.3 5.6
EBT Margin 3.52.9 3.4 2.8

Revenue

AO continued to gain market share in the B2B segment. Competition remains fierce and continues to put pressure on margins. The B2C segment posted positive growth rates for the seventh quarter in a row. Q2 revenue was DKK 1,497m (DKK 1,302m).

EBITDA

EBITDA amounted to DKK 93m, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 6.2%.

EBT

EBT amounted to DKK 53m, corresponding to a margin of 3.5%.

Guidance for 2025

Guidance has been narrowed towards the high end of the range compared to the guidance stated in the 2024 Annual Report.

Revenue for 2025 is expected to be in the range of DKK 5,950-6,100m (previous guidance: DKK 5,800-6,100m).EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 420-450m (previous guidance: DKK 410-450m).Profit before tax (EBT) is expected to be in the range of DKK 245-275m (previous guidance: DKK 235-275m).Financial outlook assumptions are detailed in the interim financial report.

Webcast

The Interim Report for Q2 2025 will be presented in English via webcast on August 15, 2025, at 13:00 CET. Participation is possible via the Investor Relations page on AO.dk or through the link below:
Brødrene A&O Johansen A/S | Interim Report Q2 2025

For further information, please contact:

CEO Niels A. Johansen
CFO/Deputy CEO Per Toelstang
Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S
Rørvang 3
DK- 2620 Albertslund
Denmark
Tlf.: +45 70 28 00 00


