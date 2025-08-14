BCC Research LLC: BCC Research Forecasts 11.8% CAGR for Superconductors Market Through 2030

"Market report explores the growing use of superconductors across the healthcare, energy, and transportation industries, with insights into the different types, materials, and regional trends driving future growth."

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Superconductors: Global Markets" is expected to grow from $9.4 billion in 2025 to $16.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global superconductor market. It breaks down the market by type, material, application, and region, covering the geographical segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The study highlights emerging technologies, examines the competitive vendor landscape, and concludes with detailed profiles of major industry players.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the growing global interest and investment in advanced technologies like nuclear fusion and magnetic levitation (maglev) trains, which rely on superconductors. It provides stakeholders with a detailed analysis of market segments, trends, growth opportunities, and challenges, helping industrial companies and investors make informed decisions. As innovation accelerates, understanding the dynamics of the superconductor market is crucial for staying competitive and driving technological advances.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Fusion Energy Projects: Fusion energy projects like ITER require superconductors for powerful magnetic fields to contain plasma. Their ability to carry high currents without resistance makes them essential for advancing clean energy technologies.

Use of Superconductors in Cables and Maglev Trains: Superconducting cables reduce energy loss in power transmission, while maglev trains use superconducting magnets for frictionless, high-speed travel. These applications are expanding in countries focused on modern infrastructure.

Global Drive To Sustainability: Superconductors support sustainability by improving energy efficiency in grids, transportation, and renewable systems. Their role in reducing carbon emissions aligns with global environmental goals.

Advent of Green Superconductors: Green superconductors are made from non-toxic, abundant materials and require less cooling, making them eco-friendlier and more suitable for sustainable industrial use.

Novel Superconductor Materials: New materials like iron-based and hydride superconductors offer better performance and higher operating temperatures, broadening their commercial and industrial applications.

Room-Temperature Superconductors: Breakthroughs in room-temperature superconductors eliminate the need for costly cooling, making superconducting technologies more practical and scalable across industries.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $9 billion Market size forecast $16.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Type, Material, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, South Korea, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Market drivers • Rising fusion energy projects globally. • Increasing adoption of superconductors in cables and maglev trains. • Growing global drive toward sustainability. • Advent of green superconductors. • Evolution of novel superconductor materials. • Emergence of room-temperature superconductors

Interesting facts:

The niobium-based material type dominated the global superconductor market with an 80.0% share, and this segment is expected to reach $12,985.5 million by the end of 2030, driven by higher use in MRI applications and higher availability.





North America has the largest share of the market. This dominance is due to the higher demand for MRI machines, technological advances in superconductors, and government-backed nuclear fusion-related projects across the region.





Future trends like rising investments in nuclear fusion, power transmission, and maglev trains are unlocking new superconductor market opportunities. Still, sustained growth depends on the successful commercialization of these high-potential applications.

Emerging startups:

Unearthly Materials is a company that develops ambient-temperature superconductor materials.





is a company that develops ambient-temperature superconductor materials. High-temperature superconductors produce superconducting wires .





produce superconducting wires Orion Industries builds room-temperature superconductors using diamond materials.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the global superconductor market's projected size and growth rate?

The global superconductor market was valued at $9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $16.4 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2030.



Which factors are driving the growth of the global superconductors market?

Rising global investments in fusion energy projects, rapid adoption of superconductors in maglev trains and power transmission systems, and the global push toward sustainability and carbon-neutral technologies fuel demand for superconductors worldwide.



What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?

The rise of global fusion energy projects and superconducting applications in maglev trains, power grids, and sustainable technologies is creating strong momentum for adoption and investment. However, the high costs of raw materials, production, and cryogenic maintenance make superconductors economically unviable for large-scale deployment.



Which superconductor type will be dominant through 2030?

The LTS segment is expected to continue dominating the global superconductor market through the end of 2030, driven by its widespread adoption in MRI applications.



Which region has the highest share in the global market?

In 2024, North America accounted for $4.4 billion in revenue, representing about 48.3% of the global superconductor market.

Market leaders include:

AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR

BRUKER

FARADAY

FACTORY JAPAN

FUJIKURA LTD.

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO. LTD.

HYPRES INC.

LS CABLE & SYSTEM LTD.

LUVATA METOX INTERNATIONAL

NEXANS

SHANGHAI SUPERCONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

SUNAM CO. LTD.

SUPERPOWER INC.

THEVA DUNNSCHICHTTECHNIK GMBH

